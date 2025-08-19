Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

The Boys Who Said No!

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 27, 2025 at 1:04 PM PST
"The Boys Who Said No!" is documentary profiling the youth-led movement of nonviolent civil disobedience against the Vietnam War.
InSight Films Production
/
American Public Television
"The Boys Who Said No!" is documentary profiling the youth-led movement of nonviolent civil disobedience against the Vietnam War.

Stream now with KPBS Passport / Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

Through dynamic archival footage and compelling interviews, this film is the first documentary to profile the youth-led movement of nonviolent civil disobedience against the Vietnam War, a critical part of the antiwar movement that eventually forced an end to both the war and draft conscription.

The Boys Who Said No! Trailer

Watch On Your Schedule: "The Boys Who Said NO!" is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS app.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
"The Boys Who Said No!" is documentary profiling the youth-led movement of nonviolent civil disobedience against the Vietnam War.
InSight Films Production / American Public Television
/
APT
"The Boys Who Said No!" is documentary profiling the youth-led movement of nonviolent civil disobedience against the Vietnam War.

Read More:
The Vietnam War
The Draft
Why the War Was Wrong
Resources

Join The Conversation: "The Boys Who Said NO" is on Facebook

A documentary profiling the youth-led movement of nonviolent civil disobedience against the Vietnam War.
InSight Films Production / American Public Television / APT
/
APT
A documentary profiling the youth-led movement of nonviolent civil disobedience against the Vietnam War.

Credits: Judith Ehrlich - Director. Christopher Colorado Jones - Founding Producer. Bill Prince - Producer. Scott Walton - Editor. Michael Chandler - Consulting Editor. HUSEYIN SARI - Line Producer, Technical Director & Second Editor. Blanche Chase- Archival Researcher. Diana Houts - Administrative Support. Distributed by American Public TV

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News