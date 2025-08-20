Give Now
NOVA: Lost Tombs of Notre Dame

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 13, 2024 at 12:01 PM PST
Watch Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

After the Notre Dame fire in 2019, two mysterious coffins were found buried beneath its floor. Where did they come from and who was inside? On this episode, follow scientists and historians as they investigate what their stories reveal about this iconic cathedral.

NOVA: Lost Tombs of Notre Dame Preview

NOVA: Who is the Mystery Man Buried Under Notre Dame?

NOVA brings you stories from the frontlines of science and engineering, answering the big questions of today and tomorrow, from how our ancestors lived, to whether parallel universes exist, to how technology will transform our lives.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
