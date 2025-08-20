Stream now with the PBS app / Watch Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Get ready for an exhilarating journey through time with "Walking with Dinosaurs: A Viewer’s Guide," which dives into the most exciting moments of the series WALKING WITH DINOSAURS and revisits all the highlights, adventures and unforgettable moments from the six episodes.

Walking with Dinosaurs: A Viewer's Guide: Preview

"A Viewer’s Guide" spotlights six different species of main characters:

Hoppin Entertainment / PBS A Lusotitan featured in "Walking with Dinosaurs: A Viewer's Guide"

a Triceratops named Clover, a Spinosaurus named Sobek, a Gastonia named George, an Albertosaurus named Rose, a Pachyrhinosaurus named Albie, and a Lusotitan named Old Grande. Additional species highlighted include T.Rex, Edmontosaurus, Carcharodontosaurus, Titanosaur, Alanqa, Utahraptor, Arrhinoceratops, Cryodrakon, Azhdarchidae pterosaur, and Gorgosaurus.

Hoppin Entertainment / PBS An Alanqa featured in "Walking with Dinosaurs: A Viewer's Guide"

"A Viewer’s Guide: also visits various locations with dinosaur-hunter paleontologists, including Eastern Montana, the Sahara Desert, Utah, Western Canada and Portugal, exploring the different high-tech and hands-on techniques these scientists use to find and analyze dinosaur bones. Also included are some of the dangers dinosaurs faced, including quicksand, fire, lava and ash, and flash floods.

Hoppin Entertainment A Tyrannosaurus Rex featured in "Walking with Dinosaurs: A Viewer's Guide"

Watch On Your Schedule: "Walking with Dinosaurs: A Viewer’s Guide" is available to stream on PBS.org and the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.