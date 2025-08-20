Walking with Dinosaurs: A Viewer's Guide
Get ready for an exhilarating journey through time with "Walking with Dinosaurs: A Viewer’s Guide," which dives into the most exciting moments of the series WALKING WITH DINOSAURS and revisits all the highlights, adventures and unforgettable moments from the six episodes.
"A Viewer’s Guide" spotlights six different species of main characters:
a Triceratops named Clover, a Spinosaurus named Sobek, a Gastonia named George, an Albertosaurus named Rose, a Pachyrhinosaurus named Albie, and a Lusotitan named Old Grande. Additional species highlighted include T.Rex, Edmontosaurus, Carcharodontosaurus, Titanosaur, Alanqa, Utahraptor, Arrhinoceratops, Cryodrakon, Azhdarchidae pterosaur, and Gorgosaurus.
"A Viewer’s Guide: also visits various locations with dinosaur-hunter paleontologists, including Eastern Montana, the Sahara Desert, Utah, Western Canada and Portugal, exploring the different high-tech and hands-on techniques these scientists use to find and analyze dinosaur bones. Also included are some of the dangers dinosaurs faced, including quicksand, fire, lava and ash, and flash floods.
