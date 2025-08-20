Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Walking with Dinosaurs: A Viewer's Guide

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 20, 2025 at 11:22 AM PDT
"Walking with Dinosaurs: A Viewer's Guide"
PBS
"Walking with Dinosaurs: A Viewer's Guide"

Stream now with the PBS app / Watch Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Get ready for an exhilarating journey through time with "Walking with Dinosaurs: A Viewer’s Guide," which dives into the most exciting moments of the series WALKING WITH DINOSAURS and revisits all the highlights, adventures and unforgettable moments from the six episodes.

Walking with Dinosaurs: A Viewer's Guide: Preview

"A Viewer’s Guide" spotlights six different species of main characters:

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
A Lusotitan featured in "Walking with Dinosaurs: A Viewer's Guide"
Hoppin Entertainment
/
PBS
A Lusotitan featured in "Walking with Dinosaurs: A Viewer's Guide"

a Triceratops named Clover, a Spinosaurus named Sobek, a Gastonia named George, an Albertosaurus named Rose, a Pachyrhinosaurus named Albie, and a Lusotitan named Old Grande. Additional species highlighted include T.Rex, Edmontosaurus, Carcharodontosaurus, Titanosaur, Alanqa, Utahraptor, Arrhinoceratops, Cryodrakon, Azhdarchidae pterosaur, and Gorgosaurus.

An Alanqa featured in "Walking with Dinosaurs: A Viewer's Guide"
Hoppin Entertainment
/
PBS
An Alanqa featured in "Walking with Dinosaurs: A Viewer's Guide"

"A Viewer’s Guide: also visits various locations with dinosaur-hunter paleontologists, including Eastern Montana, the Sahara Desert, Utah, Western Canada and Portugal, exploring the different high-tech and hands-on techniques these scientists use to find and analyze dinosaur bones. Also included are some of the dangers dinosaurs faced, including quicksand, fire, lava and ash, and flash floods.  

A Tyrannosaurus Rex featured in "Walking with Dinosaurs: A Viewer's Guide"
Hoppin Entertainment
A Tyrannosaurus Rex featured in "Walking with Dinosaurs: A Viewer's Guide"

Watch On Your Schedule: "Walking with Dinosaurs: A Viewer’s Guide" is available to stream on PBS.org and the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Osteoderms featured in "Walking with Dinosaurs: A Viewer's Guide"
Hoppin Entertainment
Osteoderms featured in "Walking with Dinosaurs: A Viewer's Guide"

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News