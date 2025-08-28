Give Now
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Milk Street Holiday

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 28, 2025 at 10:01 AM PDT
Dark Chocolate Terrine With Coffee And Cardamom
CONNIE MILLER
/
APT
Dark Chocolate Terrine With Coffee And Cardamom

Stream now with KPBS Passport + YouTube / Watch Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

For special occasion entertaining, Christopher Kimball makes Barolo-Braised Beef Short Ribs, demonstrating the right way to cook your meat in wine.

Barolo-Braised Beef Short Ribs
CONNIE MILLER
/
APT
Barolo-Braised Beef Short Ribs

Rosemary Gill shows off the magic of dried mushrooms with Porcini-Rubbed Beef Tenderloin with Roasted Portobello Mushrooms.

Porcini-Rubbed Beef Tenderloin with Roasted Portobello Mushrooms
MILK STREET
/
APT
Porcini-Rubbed Beef Tenderloin with Roasted Portobello Mushrooms

Finally, Rose Hattabaugh modernizes chocolate mousse with a recipe for Dark Chocolate Terrine with Coffee and Cardamom.

Milk Street Holiday | Milk Street TV Season 8, Episode 14

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. The series is filmed at the Milk Street headquarters in Boston and in intriguing locations around the globe. Season 8 features unique food and recipes from over a dozen countries, including Mexico, Ukraine, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkey, and Italy. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world to see how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes. Join Christopher on his culinary quest to transform how America cooks and eats.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Milk Street Holiday" is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Visit: https://www.177milkstreet.com/tv/milk-street-holiday

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
