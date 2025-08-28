CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Milk Street Holiday

Stream now with KPBS Passport + YouTube / Watch Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

For special occasion entertaining, Christopher Kimball makes Barolo-Braised Beef Short Ribs, demonstrating the right way to cook your meat in wine.

CONNIE MILLER / APT Barolo-Braised Beef Short Ribs

Rosemary Gill shows off the magic of dried mushrooms with Porcini-Rubbed Beef Tenderloin with Roasted Portobello Mushrooms.

MILK STREET / APT Porcini-Rubbed Beef Tenderloin with Roasted Portobello Mushrooms

Finally, Rose Hattabaugh modernizes chocolate mousse with a recipe for Dark Chocolate Terrine with Coffee and Cardamom.

Milk Street Holiday | Milk Street TV Season 8, Episode 14

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. The series is filmed at the Milk Street headquarters in Boston and in intriguing locations around the globe. Season 8 features unique food and recipes from over a dozen countries, including Mexico, Ukraine, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkey, and Italy. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world to see how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes. Join Christopher on his culinary quest to transform how America cooks and eats.

