Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Dignidad: Domestic Workers' Journey for Justice In California

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 29, 2025 at 9:43 AM PDT
Frontline workers fight for workplace protection.
Paige Bierma Productions
/
NETA
Frontline workers fight for workplace protection.

Stream now with the PBS app / Watch Monday, Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Coming to this country with dreams of a better life, frontline caregivers, nannies, and house cleaners risk it all to support their families while fighting for workplace protections during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through grit, activism, and unbending solidarity, these mostly female and largely undocumented workers show how change can happen—even when the odds are stacked against them.

Dignidad Domestic Workers' Journey for Justice in California

“It was incredibly inspiring to work on this film with so many brave domestic workers, and especially interesting to be able to capture the ups and downs of a grassroots political movement during the uncertain times of a pandemic,” Director Paige Bierma said. “I hope this film helps to show the kind of dedication and perseverance it takes to bring about real political change in this country.”

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News