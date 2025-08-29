Stream now with the PBS app / Watch Monday, Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Coming to this country with dreams of a better life, frontline caregivers, nannies, and house cleaners risk it all to support their families while fighting for workplace protections during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through grit, activism, and unbending solidarity, these mostly female and largely undocumented workers show how change can happen—even when the odds are stacked against them.

Dignidad Domestic Workers' Journey for Justice in California

“It was incredibly inspiring to work on this film with so many brave domestic workers, and especially interesting to be able to capture the ups and downs of a grassroots political movement during the uncertain times of a pandemic,” Director Paige Bierma said. “I hope this film helps to show the kind of dedication and perseverance it takes to bring about real political change in this country.”

