GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: The New Nuclear Arms Race

The world is entering a dangerous nuclear era: China's growing its arsenal, Russia's rattling its saber, even U.S. allies are considering nukes of their own. On this episode, Admiral James Stavridis, Former Supreme Allied Commander, NATO discusses the growing nuclear threat and what we can do to stop it.

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

