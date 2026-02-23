Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

Americans in Mexico warned of danger as violence breaks out

By City News Service
Published February 23, 2026 at 8:13 AM PST
A soldier stands guard by a charred vehicle after it was set on fire, in Cointzio, Michoacán state, Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, following the death of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho."
Armando Solis
/
AP
A soldier stands guard by a charred vehicle after it was set on fire, in Cointzio, Michoacán state, Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, following the death of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho."

A San Diego woman vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico was advised to shelter in place Sunday at the resort where she is staying, as violence erupted around the city and throughout western Mexico.

The violence began after Mexican authorities killed one of the world's most wanted alleged drug traffickers, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho." Officials said he was the founder and leader of the Jalisco New Generation cartel, which controls drug trafficking, extortion and other rackets throughout Mexico.

The death was confirmed Sunday by the Mexican Defense Ministry. Oseguera was wounded during an operation in the town of Tapalpa, Jalisco state. He died while being air transported with other cartel associates to Mexico City for treatment, according to the military.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"Interesting last full day in Puerto Vallarta today before heading home tomorrow ????." San Diego attorney Leslie Devaney posted Sunday on Facebook. "Got to lobby of our building this morning as we witnessed men dressed in black with masks igniting cars on the street and then gunfire and blasts all around the area. We hurried back to our rooms to shelter as advised by staff."

Devaney told City News Service via Facebook Messenger that it appeared the cartel was demonstrating a show of power to Mexican federal officials across the state.

"Streets were abandoned and no apparent attempt to harm tourists," Devaney said. "We are confined to our rooms for today."

While Devaney said she was not concerned for her safety, she wasn't so sure about leaving Mexico on Monday as scheduled.

"We are sheltering in place in Zona Romantica. Seems like tourists are not targeted," Devaney said. "Not concerned for safety from what I hear. Don't know if I'll make it out as planned tomorrow, but flight still says going."

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Meantime, the U.S. Consulate issued a warning to potential visitors to towns along the border.

"There are reports of roadblocks and criminal activity in Tecate, Ensenada, and in Tijuana," the advisory said. "U.S. Consulate staff have been instructed to shelter in place. Monitor local news. Inform your friends and family of your welfare and whereabouts."

Emergency assistance for U.S. citizens was available at 55-8526 2561 from Mexico and +1-844-528-6611 from the United States.

Officials also suggested that travelers enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program at step.state.gov to receive timely updates on safety and security information from the Consulate.

Tags

Public Safety Mexico PoliticsTourism

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News