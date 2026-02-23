FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Artistic Roots

Premieres Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

The acclaimed series returns with Professor Gates exploring the mysteries, surprises and revelations hidden in the family trees of popular figures.

PBS Kristin Chenoweth and Henry Louis Gates, Jr. on FINDING YOUR ROOTS

On this episode, Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of director Spike Lee and actor Kristin Chenoweth. Moving across Europe and the American South, Gates introduces his guests to ancestors who used their creativity to build a future for their families.

PBS Spike Lee on FINDING YOUR ROOTS

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.