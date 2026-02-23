Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Artistic Roots

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 23, 2026 at 3:58 PM PST
Spike Lee and Henry Louis Gates, Jr. on FINDING YOUR ROOTS
PBS
Spike Lee and Henry Louis Gates, Jr. on FINDING YOUR ROOTS

Premieres Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

The acclaimed series returns with Professor Gates exploring the mysteries, surprises and revelations hidden in the family trees of popular figures.

Kristin Chenoweth and Henry Louis Gates, Jr. on FINDING YOUR ROOTS
PBS
Kristin Chenoweth and Henry Louis Gates, Jr. on FINDING YOUR ROOTS

On this episode, Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of director Spike Lee and actor Kristin Chenoweth. Moving across Europe and the American South, Gates introduces his guests to ancestors who used their creativity to build a future for their families.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Spike Lee on FINDING YOUR ROOTS
PBS
Spike Lee on FINDING YOUR ROOTS

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. returns for Season 12 on PBS, exploring the family trees of twenty guests through DNA and genealogy. From Africa to India, the Cherokee Nation to Texas, the series uncovers stories of resilience, love, and sacrifice, revealing how diverse histories intertwine to shape America’s shared identity.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News