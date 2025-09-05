AUSTIN CITY LIMITS: Chris Stapleton

Stream now with KPBS Passport!

AUSTIN CITY LIMITS brings out the big guns for Season 50 with a highly-anticipated hour spotlighting one of music’s finest: Chris Stapleton. The ten-time Grammy-winning powerhouse delivers a scorching set of country-rock classics and gems from his 2025 Grammy-nominated LP "Higher."

Watch Chris Stapleton on Austin City Limits

Kentucky-born Chris Stapleton is a 10x GRAMMY, 19x CMA and 19x ACM Award-winner; he is the CMA Awards reigning Male Vocalist of the Year for a record-extending eighth consecutive year.

Chris Stapleton - It Takes A Woman | Austin City Limits TV

In this long-awaited return to ACL since his debut in Season 43, the country hitmaker has become a bonafide superstar and one of the genre’s most celebrated artists. He delivers a career-wide set in an electric performance featuring hits and highlights including numbers from his latest album, "Higher," which earned the 2024 Album of the Year honor at the ACM Awards and is nominated for Best Country Album at the upcoming 2025 Grammy Awards.

In an intimate performance joined by wife Morgane Stapleton on harmony vocals and backed by an ace six-piece band, Stapleton flexes his outlaw soul and blazing guitar licks, powering through songs of desperation and desire including “South Dakota,” “Think I’m In Love With You,” “You Should Probably Leave,” and the current Grammy-nominated song for Best Country Solo Performance, “It Takes a Woman.”

Scott Newton / ACL Chris Stapleton in concert on the AUSTIN CITY LIMITS stage

Stapleton thrills with knockout vocals on the slowburn gut punch “Cold” from 2020’s chart-topping "Starting Over" and the can’t-get-enough crowd is on its feet.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.