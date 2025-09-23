Stream Seasons 1 - 9 now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursdays, Sept. 25 - Oct. 9, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

The acclaimed detective series returns with more mysteries set in the uncertain days at the beginning of the Cold War. In 1946 London, former DCS Christopher Foyle (Michael Kitchen) now employs his unerring investigative skills on behalf of MI5, assisted by his ever-faithful driver, Sam Wainwright (Honeysuckle Weeks, "My Brother Tom"). John Mahoney (FRASIER, IN TREATMENT) guest stars.

FOYLE'S WAR SEASONS 6-9 | Preview

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode #901: “High Castle” - A university professor who had been working as a translator at the Nuremberg trials is stabbed to death. As Foyle investigates, he delves into the world of international oil politics and corrupt Nazi businessmen. Sam assists the murder inquiry by going undercover, despite her pregnancy.

Robert Viglasky Photography / APT A scene from FOYLE'S WAR: Season 9

Episode #902: “Trespass” - As Britain debates the creation of a Jewish state in Palestine, the son of a wealthy Jewish businessman is assaulted. The flames of anti-Semitism have recently been fanned in London by Charles Lucas, a right-wing writer, and Foyle suspects the attack was racially motivated.

Robert Viglasky Photography / APT A scene from FOYLE'S WAR Season 9.

Episode #903: “Elise” - After an attempt on Hilda Pierce's life, Foyle scrutinizes her work for the Special Operations Executive during the war. Could this be related to the deaths of nine SOE agents in France and rumors of a traitor called Plato?

AMC Content Distribution LLC / APT A scene from FOYLE'S WAR Season 9.

Source: AMC Content Distribution LLC. Distributed by American Public Television