Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

FOYLE'S WAR: Season 9

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 23, 2025 at 1:57 PM PDT
A scene from FOYLE'S WAR Season 8: DCS Christopher Foyle (Michael Kitchen on right) and Sam Wainwright (Honeysuckle Weeks on left)
AMC Content Distribution LLC
/
APT
A scene from FOYLE'S WAR Season 8: DCS Christopher Foyle (Michael Kitchen on right) and Sam Wainwright (Honeysuckle Weeks on left)

Stream Seasons 1 - 9 now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursdays, Sept. 25 - Oct. 9, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

The acclaimed detective series returns with more mysteries set in the uncertain days at the beginning of the Cold War. In 1946 London, former DCS Christopher Foyle (Michael Kitchen) now employs his unerring investigative skills on behalf of MI5, assisted by his ever-faithful driver, Sam Wainwright (Honeysuckle Weeks, "My Brother Tom"). John Mahoney (FRASIER, IN TREATMENT) guest stars.

FOYLE'S WAR SEASONS 6-9 | Preview

EPISODE GUIDE:

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Episode #901: “High Castle” - A university professor who had been working as a translator at the Nuremberg trials is stabbed to death. As Foyle investigates, he delves into the world of international oil politics and corrupt Nazi businessmen. Sam assists the murder inquiry by going undercover, despite her pregnancy.

A scene from FOYLE'S WAR: Season 9
Robert Viglasky Photography
/
APT
A scene from FOYLE'S WAR: Season 9

Episode #902: “Trespass” - As Britain debates the creation of a Jewish state in Palestine, the son of a wealthy Jewish businessman is assaulted. The flames of anti-Semitism have recently been fanned in London by Charles Lucas, a right-wing writer, and Foyle suspects the attack was racially motivated.

A scene from FOYLE'S WAR Season 9.
Robert Viglasky Photography
/
APT
A scene from FOYLE'S WAR Season 9.

Episode #903: “Elise” - After an attempt on Hilda Pierce's life, Foyle scrutinizes her work for the Special Operations Executive during the war. Could this be related to the deaths of nine SOE agents in France and rumors of a traitor called Plato?

A scene from FOYLE'S WAR Season 9.
AMC Content Distribution LLC
/
APT
A scene from FOYLE'S WAR Season 9.

Watch On Your Schedule: FOYLE'S WAR: Seasons 1 - 9 are available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Source: AMC Content Distribution LLC. Distributed by American Public Television

A scene from FOYLE'S WAR. Detective Chief Superintendent Christopher Foyle (Michael Kitchen in center)
Robert Viglasky Photography
/
APT
A scene from FOYLE'S WAR. Detective Chief Superintendent Christopher Foyle (Michael Kitchen in center)

Tags

TV HighlightsTV
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News