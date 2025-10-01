Give Now
NATURE: BIG CATS UNLEASHED: Who’s the REAL Alpha? Big Cat Moms vs. Dads

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 1, 2025 at 2:14 PM PDT
In the world of African big cats, power and status reign supreme. But being top of the hierarchy isn’t just about winning fights - it’s also about parenting. This episode uncovers how dominance is shaped by both fierce battles and the strength of bloodlines, revealing the complex social structures behind these apex predators. "Big Cats Unleashed" follows a team of filmmakers observing Africa’s most iconic predators, lions, leopards, and cheetahs. This PBS original mini-series, accompanying the 6-part series BIG CATS 24/7, offers an unprecedented, in-depth look at the lives of these extraordinary animals, revealing the science and stories behind what makes them the ultimate hunters.

BIG CATS UNLEASHED follows a team of filmmakers observing Africa’s most iconic predators, lions, leopards, and cheetahs. This PBS original mini-series, accompanying the 6-part series BIG CATS 24/7, offers an unprecedented, in-depth look at the lives of these extraordinary animals, revealing the science and stories behind what makes them the ultimate hunters.

From decoding the meaning behind a lion’s roar to uncovering the secrets of the cheetah’s unmatched speed and the unique pattern of a leopard’s spots, BIG CATS UNLEASHED brings viewers closer than ever to the power, intelligence, and mystery of the big cat world.

More Episodes:

BIG CATS UNLEASHED - Why Are Africa's Big Cats Climbing Trees?
BIG CATS UNLEASHED - Can we save Africa's Big Cats?
BIG CATS UNLEASHED - Why These Lions are Outcasts in Their Pride

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
