NATURE: BIG CATS UNLEASHED: Who’s the REAL Alpha? Big Cat Moms vs. Dads

In the world of African big cats, power and status reign supreme. But being top of the hierarchy isn’t just about winning fights - it’s also about parenting. This episode uncovers how dominance is shaped by both fierce battles and the strength of bloodlines, revealing the complex social structures behind these apex predators.

BIG CATS UNLEASHED follows a team of filmmakers observing Africa’s most iconic predators, lions, leopards, and cheetahs. This PBS original mini-series, accompanying the 6-part series BIG CATS 24/7, offers an unprecedented, in-depth look at the lives of these extraordinary animals, revealing the science and stories behind what makes them the ultimate hunters.

From decoding the meaning behind a lion’s roar to uncovering the secrets of the cheetah’s unmatched speed and the unique pattern of a leopard’s spots, BIG CATS UNLEASHED brings viewers closer than ever to the power, intelligence, and mystery of the big cat world.

Credits: NATURE / PBS