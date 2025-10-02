Give Now
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Hong Kong Classics

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 2, 2025 at 4:42 PM PDT
Sweet and Sour Pork
MILK STREET
/
APT
Sweet and Sour Pork

Premieres Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Milk Street goes to Hong Kong in search of Cantonese classics. We solve the mystery of Sweet and Sour Pork, figuring out what ingredient gives the dish its signature flavor profile.

Cantonese Stir-Fried Black Pepper Beef and Potatoes
Joe Murphy
/
APT
Sweet and Sour Pork

Then, it’s a different take on meat and potatoes: Cantonese Stir-Fried Black Pepper Beef and Potatoes.

Article: Hong Kong’s Answer to Meat and Potatoes

Cantonese Stir-Fried Black Pepper Beef
MILK STREET
/
APT
Cantonese Stir-Fried Black Pepper Beef (seen here over rice)

Finally, we sizzle aromatics over lightly steamed shrimp in our recipe for Hot Oil-Flashed Garlic-Ginger Shrimp.

Hot Oil-Flashed Garlic-Ginger Shrimp
Joe Murphyhb
/
APT
Hot Oil-Flashed Garlic-Ginger Shrimp

Season 9: CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION explores the world in search of techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season nine features gorgeous on-location travel segments, and mouth-watering dishes and recipes, from over a dozen countries — including Italy, Mexico, Romania, Austria, South Korea, and Malaysia — along with segments filmed at their headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world, showcasing how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Season 9 Preview

Watch On Your Schedule: CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION "Hong Kong Classics" will be available to stream with KPBS+ a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
