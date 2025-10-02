CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Hong Kong Classics

Premieres Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Milk Street goes to Hong Kong in search of Cantonese classics. We solve the mystery of Sweet and Sour Pork, figuring out what ingredient gives the dish its signature flavor profile.

Joe Murphy / APT Sweet and Sour Pork

Then, it’s a different take on meat and potatoes: Cantonese Stir-Fried Black Pepper Beef and Potatoes.

Article: Hong Kong’s Answer to Meat and Potatoes

MILK STREET / APT Cantonese Stir-Fried Black Pepper Beef (seen here over rice)

Finally, we sizzle aromatics over lightly steamed shrimp in our recipe for Hot Oil-Flashed Garlic-Ginger Shrimp.

Joe Murphyhb / APT Hot Oil-Flashed Garlic-Ginger Shrimp

Season 9: CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION explores the world in search of techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season nine features gorgeous on-location travel segments, and mouth-watering dishes and recipes, from over a dozen countries — including Italy, Mexico, Romania, Austria, South Korea, and Malaysia — along with segments filmed at their headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world, showcasing how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Season 9 Preview

