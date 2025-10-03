Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV.

Pati steps into Mexico City’s creative scene at El Volador, where Francisco Enríquez shows how his team builds the towering art behind Day of the Dead parades and festivals. Over alambre, they reflect on the power of imagination.

PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: Colors of Creativity

Later, Pati visits papel picado artist Yuriria Alfaro and her team to learn about the history of punctured paper and share fish tamales that honor its enduring spirit.

PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE / APT Pati steps into Mexico City’s creative scene at El Volador, where Francisco Enríquez shows how his team builds the towering art behind Day of the Dead parades and festivals.

About The Series: In PATI’S MEXICAN TABLE, chef, author and award-winning host Pati Jinich embarks upon an exciting and entertaining journey, where each dish serves as a point of departure into Mexico’s rich history and culture. Throughout the series, Pati shares her delicious recipes, personal experiences, family life, and ongoing conversations with cooks in both Mexico and the U.S.

PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE / APT Pati steps into Mexico City's creative scene at El Volador, where Francisco Enriquez shows how his team builds the towering art behind Day of the Dead parades and festivals.

In season 14, Pati invites viewers to take a deep dive into the nation’s rich culture as she returns to her hometown of Mexico City. While there, she explores a variety of local attractions and delicacies while soaking in the region’s traditional flavors. From its beautiful traditions to its modern innovations, season 14 is a love letter to the city that shaped her — celebrating its unique magic and the way its past and present are deeply intertwined.

PATI’S MEXICAN TABLE / APT Pati visits papel picado artist Yuriria Alfaro (left) and her team to learn about the history of punctured paper

Credits: Distributed by American Public Television