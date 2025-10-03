Give Now
Everybody's Doing It With Miss Lolly

Class for Men

 October 3, 2025 at 7:00 AM PDT
By KPBS Public Media
*This Podcast is intended for mature audiences. Listener discretion is advised*

Miss Lolly sends her producer to a men's intimacy class and gets a male perspective on sex and feelings.

Miss Lolly talks with a friend about men’s emotions and sensuality and why “the physical stuff is so much easier to talk about”. She then finds herself frustrated with how challenging it is to find intimacy classes and workshops geared toward men! After some serious searching, she finds an online class for her producer to attend and then discusses with him what he learned.

