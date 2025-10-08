Give Now
MOVEABLE FEAST: Asian Cuisine In San Diego

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 8, 2025 at 4:06 PM PDT
GBH
/
American Public Television
Holly Haines and host Alex Thomopoulos

Stream now with KPBS Passport / Watch Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV

This week on MOVEABLE FEAST, we’re in San Diego celebrating the rich tapestry of Asian communities that call this seaside city home. Chefs Phillip Esteban, David Sim, and Holly Haines introduce host Alex Thomopoulos to all the incredible bounty the ocean and local farms have to offer, creating dishes with their own colorful spin on Asian cuisine. At the Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center, the table is set for a bright and bold Asian-inspired feast.

MOVEABLE FEAST Season 3 Preview

About The Series: Come along for a mouthwatering ride and catch the spirit of pop-up cooking with the critically acclaimed series MOVEABLE FEAST. Chef and standup comedian Alex Thomopoulos teams up with some of America’s most innovative chefs, purveyors, and food artisans as they cook up a feast using each region’s seasonal ingredients and little-known food treasures. In season 3, viewers follow along as Alex serves the best of regional cuisines from around the country as she and the rest of the team hit the road, traveling from the California coast to Oregon, Utah, and New England.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
