Combining historical accuracy with compelling mysteries, this award-winning British series is what the Wall Street Journal calls “a triumph from start to finish.” Michael Kitchen stars as Christopher Foyle, a man of few words and rock-solid convictions. Set in a quiet English coastal town during WWII and in London during the Cold War's early days, the upright, laconic detective is tasked with investigating cases on the home front as conflict ravages the social fabric of his coastal community.

A scene from FOYLE'S WAR: Season 4

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 401 “Invasion” - As the first American GIs arrive to build an airbase near Hastings, the murder of a barmaid further strains already-tense relations between the locals and the Yanks.

A scene from FOYLE'S WAR: Season 4

Episode 402 “Bad Blood” - A top-secret experiment in biological warfare goes horribly wrong, complicating a murder investigation and threatening the life of Foyle's faithful driver, Sam.

A scene from FOYLE'S WAR: Season 4

APT / APT

