ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage Phoenix 2025 - Hour 2

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 17, 2025 at 11:45 AM PDT
Gary Piattoni (right) appraises a 1917 first women Yeomans battalion flag in Phoenix, Ariz. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Phoenix 2025, Hour 2” premieres Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
Premieres Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encore Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 29th broadcast season in 2025 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Appraisal: 1917 First Women Yeomen's Battalion Flag

How well will values of vintage desert discoveries from ROADSHOW's 2015 Phoenix stop hold up today?

Nicholas Lowry (left) appraises a 1956 David Klein TWA poster in Phoenix, Ariz. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Phoenix 2025, Hour 2” premieres Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
Highlights include a 1956 David Klein TWA poster, a 1921 Lyonel Feininger watercolor and an enamel and rock crystal pendant watch, ca. 1910.

Ken Farmer (right) appraises an English regency hall tree, ca. 1840, in Phoenix, Ariz. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Phoenix 2025, Hour 2” airs Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Marshall Martin (right) appraises two German dolls in original clothes, ca. 1905, in Phoenix, Ariz. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Phoenix 2025, Hour 2” airs Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
Credits: The series is produced by GBH for PBS under license from the BBC. The executive producer is Marsha Bemko.

Ernest DuMouchelle (right) appraises a 1982 Henry Moore “Half Figure Round Head” bronze in Phoenix, Ariz. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Phoenix 2025, Hour 2” airs Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
