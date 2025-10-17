Premieres Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encore Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 29th broadcast season in 2025 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Appraisal: 1917 First Women Yeomen's Battalion Flag

How well will values of vintage desert discoveries from ROADSHOW's 2015 Phoenix stop hold up today?

Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Nicholas Lowry (left) appraises a 1956 David Klein TWA poster in Phoenix, Ariz. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Phoenix 2025, Hour 2” premieres Monday, October 20 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Highlights include a 1956 David Klein TWA poster, a 1921 Lyonel Feininger watercolor and an enamel and rock crystal pendant watch, ca. 1910.

Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Ken Farmer (right) appraises an English regency hall tree, ca. 1840, in Phoenix, Ariz. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Phoenix 2025, Hour 2” airs Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Marshall Martin (right) appraises two German dolls in original clothes, ca. 1905, in Phoenix, Ariz. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Phoenix 2025, Hour 2” airs Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Credits: The series is produced by GBH for PBS under license from the BBC. The executive producer is Marsha Bemko.