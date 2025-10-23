Give Now
COOK'S COUNTRY: Southern Sandwiches

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 23, 2025 at 12:17 PM PDT
Test cook Lawman Johnson (right) makes host Julia Collin Davison the ultimate Pickle-Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich.
CCY,TV
/
APT
Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

On "Southern Sandwiches," Test cook Lawman Johnson makes host Julia Collin Davison the ultimate Pickle-Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich. Tasting expert Jack Bishop takes a deep dive into cucumbers.

Toni Tipton-Martin shares the story behind MoonPies. Test cook Morgan Bolling shows host Bridget Lancaster how to make Chocolate-Marshmallow Sandwich Cookies.

Test cook Morgan Bolling (right) shows host Bridget Lancaster how to make Chocolate-Marshmallow Sandwich Cookies
CCY, TV
/
APT
Credits: Distributed by APT. Marquee Brands LLC. Cook's Illustrated® America's Test Kitchen®

