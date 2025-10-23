Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2

"Graceball: The Story of Bobby Richardson" is an hour-long documentary about Bobby Richardson's professional baseball career, his time as a New York Yankee, and his life of faith and the impact that had on a broader community.

Through interviews with Richardson, historians, and others, the program celebrates and explores the ball player's accomplishments, which include his appearance in seven World Series, his time as a college baseball coach, his induction into the South Carolina Hall of Fame, and his selection as an eight-time American League All-Star (1957, 1959, and 1962-1966).

Eric Davis / APT Bobby Richardson poses with three significant bats in New York Yankee history. One is Babe Ruth’s bat, one is Lou Gehrig’s bat, and the third is the very bat Richardson used to hit a grand slam in the 1960 World Series

Eric Davis / APT Bobby Richardson (left) and his wife, Betsy Richardson, (right) still hold hands when they take walks through the Swan Lake Gardens in Sumter, S.C.

Credits: Presented by SCETV. Distributed by American Public Television.