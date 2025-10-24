Give Now
LIVE AT THE BELLY UP: Back to the Garden

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 23, 2025 at 12:16 PM PDT
Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

Back To The Garden puts on a theatrical experience that recreates the Monterey Pop and Woodstock experience through storytelling, highlighting the festivals, legendary artists, and the cultural backdrop of the 1960s.

LIVE AT THE BELLY UP: Back to the Garden

Season 10 episodes include: The Fabulous Thunderbirds , Henry Kapono, Sue Palmer and Her Motel Swing Orchestra, Back to the Garden

About The Series: Welcome to the Emmy-winning LIVE AT THE BELLY UP. San Diego is home to one of the best music venues on the West Coast. Since 1974, the Belly Up has been featuring great bands from their stage, including Thievery Corporation, Ziggy Marley, The Blind Boys of Alabama, and more.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
