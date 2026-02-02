From groceries to gas: Tell us how you're cutting back to afford San Diego

It’s notoriously expensive to live in San Diego.

The latest U.S. Census data shows the median household income is $108,077, but a recent study from GOBankingRates calculated the cost to live comfortably in San Diego is $206,353, and the cost to get by with just the basics is $103,176. In this data, San Diego ranked third most expensive out of the 50 biggest cities in the U.S., above both Los Angeles and New York. A recent report from the California Department of Housing and Community Development shows San Diegans earning less than $93,000 are considered "low-income."

With recent price increases in SDG&E, trash pick up services , and paid parking, along with rising prices in everything from groceries to childcare, it's hard not to feel the squeeze of living in San Diego County. Many are looking at ways to cut spending and limit nonessential purchases. We want to hear from you.

What sacrifices are you making to remain on the affordability line in San Diego?