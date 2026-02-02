Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Living
Price of San Diego
San Diego County is known for being one of America’s most expensive regions. Locals are feeling the squeeze and looking for solutions. KPBS' new series Price of San Diego dives into the rising costs of groceries, child care, car insurance and even our beloved California burrito.

From groceries to gas: Tell us how you're cutting back to afford San Diego

By Riley Arthur / Web Producer
Published February 2, 2026 at 7:30 AM PST
People fill up at a Chevron station in San Diego on Dec. 7, 2022.
Roland Lizarondo
/
KPBS
People fill up at a Chevron station in San Diego on Dec. 7, 2022.

It’s notoriously expensive to live in San Diego.

The latest U.S. Census data shows the median household income is $108,077, but a recent study from GOBankingRates calculated the cost to live comfortably in San Diego is $206,353, and the cost to get by with just the basics is $103,176. In this data, San Diego ranked third most expensive out of the 50 biggest cities in the U.S., above both Los Angeles and New York. A recent report from the California Department of Housing and Community Development shows San Diegans earning less than $93,000 are considered "low-income."

With recent price increases in SDG&E, trash pick up services, and paid parking, along with rising prices in everything from groceries to childcare, it's hard not to feel the squeeze of living in San Diego County. Many are looking at ways to cut spending and limit nonessential purchases. We want to hear from you.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

What sacrifices are you making to remain on the affordability line in San Diego?

_

San Diego’s cost of living is roughly 50% higher than the national average. While the median household income is around $104,321, the income needed to afford a median-priced home ($920k+) is now estimated at over $260,000.

Living
Riley Arthur
Riley Arthur is a web producer at KPBS. She is responsible for copy editing, updating the station’s website, writing stories and multimedia production.
See stories by Riley Arthur

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News