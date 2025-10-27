SAN DIEGO'S HISTORIC PLACES: Cemeteries

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

There are more than one-hundred local cemeteries and individual grave-sites throughout the county. Learn about San Diego's oldest, historic cemeteries dating back hundreds of years. Join host Elsa Sevilla as she visits the Presidio, Old Town, Julian and other historic cemeteries on this episode of SAN DIEGO'S HISTORIC PLACES.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.