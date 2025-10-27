SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Field of Vampires

Stream now with KPBS+

A terrifying discovery: A skeleton dating from 1650 buried with a sickle across her neck and giant padlock on her toe - double protection to keep her from rising from the dead. Whoever buried her was petrified of her returning from the grave. All the evidence is she was buried as a vampire.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Preview | Field of Vampires

She's found wearing a silk cap with a gold headdress. Inside her mouth, which was green and possibly the result of poison, is a leather pouch with writing on it. And she's not alone, ultimately, more than 50 deviant burials around her. Who was she? What did all of the burial rituals mean?

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Reconstructing the Face of a 17-Century Woman

© A. Poznań / TSE"Ewolucja / PBS The unsettling 'vampire' skeleton found in rural Pień, Poland, was buried over 350 years ago with a sickle across the neck and padlock on a toe to keep the corpse in the grave.

