SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Field of Vampires

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 28, 2024 at 3:40 PM PDT
Archaeologist Prof. Dariusz Poliński, of Nicolaus Copernicus University in Toruń (center), with the 'vampire' skeleton he excavated in rural Poland, along with facial reconstructor Oscar Nilsson (right) and anthropologist Dr. Alicja Drozd-Lipińska (left).
A terrifying discovery: A skeleton dating from 1650 buried with a sickle across her neck and giant padlock on her toe - double protection to keep her from rising from the dead. Whoever buried her was petrified of her returning from the grave. All the evidence is she was buried as a vampire.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Preview | Field of Vampires

She's found wearing a silk cap with a gold headdress. Inside her mouth, which was green and possibly the result of poison, is a leather pouch with writing on it. And she's not alone, ultimately, more than 50 deviant burials around her. Who was she? What did all of the burial rituals mean?

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Reconstructing the Face of a 17-Century Woman

The unsettling 'vampire' skeleton found in rural Pień, Poland, was buried over 350 years ago with a sickle across the neck and padlock on a toe to keep the corpse in the grave.
Credits: A Caravan production for The WNET Group, in association with Sky History, SVT, and Abacus Media Rights (an Amcomri Entertainment company). Narrated by Jay O. Sanders. Written, produced and directed by Steven Perring. Executive Producer for Caravan is Dinah Lord. For SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Benjamin Phelps is supervising producer; Stephanie Carter is executive producer; Stephen Segaller is executive in charge.

Sculptor Oscar Nilsson working on a facial reconstruction of the mysterious 350-year-old 'vampire' skeleton found in rural Pień, Poland.
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
