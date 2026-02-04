SANDAG awards over $55M for 36 transportation projects

The San Diego Association of Governments Board of Directors has awarded more than $55 million to fund 36 projects across the San Diego region with the funds it collects through its half-cent sales tax, officials announced Tuesday.

Of the funds disbursed through the TransNet Smart Growth Incentive Program Cycle 6, nearly $45 million are for capital projects and $10.8 million for climate action plan and planning projects.

"These projects improve the health and quality of life for our local communities in the San Diego region," SANDAG Chair and Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner said. "This funding cycle reflects a larger and more inclusive approach for fund distribution to provide better connections and benefits to every corner of our region."

The combined award is the largest SGIP funding cycle since the program began 17 years ago. The funding will go to 14 cities in the region and the county of San Diego.

Some of the capital projects include nearly $3.5 million to Oceanside for Coast Highway Corridor improvements, $3.4 million to National City for 16th and 18th Street Community Corridors, $3.5 million to San Diego for the Chollas Creek to Bayshore Bikeway and $3.5 million to Lemon Grove for Broadway and Sweetwater Road intersection improvements.

Many of the 15 capital projects are expected to start construction this year and be completed within 42 months.

The SGIP is funded by TransNet, a half-cent sales tax administered by SANDAG. According to the regional agency, grants under the program are used to fund projects that "foster compact, mixed-use development focused near transit, jobs, services, and public facilities."

Before the current cycle, $59 million was awarded across five cycles to more than 70 projects in the county.

The board approved the grants on Jan. 23. A full list of projects can be found at SANDAG.org/sgip.