Jennifer Robinson
Published October 28, 2025 at 11:57 AM PDT
Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encores Sunday Nov. 2 at 10 pm. and Thursday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

Follow scientists as they track down the earliest known bubonic plague victims in hopes of preventing future outbreaks, while historians and scholars explore the societal impact of the plague on medieval Europe. What happens when a third of a continent’s population is wiped out?

Watch On Your Schedule: SECRETS OF THE DEAD "Chasing The Plague" will be available to stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Credits: An Impossible Factual production for The WNET Group, in association with ZDF Studios, Hearst Networks EMEA, SBS Australia, and Viasat World. Narrated by Jay O. Sanders. Produced and directed by Adam Luria and Daisy Carolath. Executive producers for Impossible Factual are Steve Maher and Jonathan Drake. For SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Julian Lim is producer; Benjamin Phelps is senior supervising producer; Stephanie Carter is executive producer; Stephen Segaller is executive in charge.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD is part detective story, part true-life drama that unearths evidence from around the world, challenging prevailing ideas and throwing fresh light on unexplained events.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
