Breaking Enigma: A World War II Game Changer

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 31, 2025 at 2:56 PM PDT
Bletchley Park wartime code-breaking center. (undated photo)
APT
Bletchley Park wartime code-breaking center. (undated photo)

Premieres Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / KPBS+

The breaking of Germany's top-secret Enigma Code at Bletchley Park in the United Kingdom was one of World War II's biggest secrets, alongside the construction of the atomic bombs. Some historians estimate that deciphering the German military code shortened the war by two years and possibly saved 14 million lives.

BREAKING ENIGMA: A WORLD WAR II GAME CHANGER | Preview

Though the Enigma was deemed unbreakable, a British mathematician named Alan Turing spearheaded the initiative to achieve the impossible and succeeded unbeknownst to the German military.

10 things to know about Alan Turing

Alan Turing az 1930-as években.
Public Domain
Alan Turing az 1930-as években.

Narrated by Keith Morrison of DATELINE and filmed on location in England and the United States, "Breaking Enigma: A World War Ii Game Changer" tells this heroic story in detail through a combination of interviews with historians, veterans and modern scientists.

Hut 1. On 2 Aug. 1939, war with Germany was imminent. Vulnerable in central London, GC&CS prepared to evacuate to its wartime home, Bletchley Park. Hut 1 was probably already in situ by April 1939.
Bletchley Park Trust
/
APT
Hut 1. On 2 Aug. 1939, war with Germany was imminent. Vulnerable in central London, GC&CS prepared to evacuate to its wartime home, Bletchley Park. Hut 1 was probably already in situ by April 1939.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Credits: Distributed by American Public Television. Presented by WNED.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
