The breaking of Germany's top-secret Enigma Code at Bletchley Park in the United Kingdom was one of World War II's biggest secrets, alongside the construction of the atomic bombs. Some historians estimate that deciphering the German military code shortened the war by two years and possibly saved 14 million lives.

Though the Enigma was deemed unbreakable, a British mathematician named Alan Turing spearheaded the initiative to achieve the impossible and succeeded unbeknownst to the German military.

Narrated by Keith Morrison of DATELINE and filmed on location in England and the United States, "Breaking Enigma: A World War Ii Game Changer" tells this heroic story in detail through a combination of interviews with historians, veterans and modern scientists.

Bletchley Park Trust / APT Hut 1. On 2 Aug. 1939, war with Germany was imminent. Vulnerable in central London, GC&CS prepared to evacuate to its wartime home, Bletchley Park. Hut 1 was probably already in situ by April 1939.

