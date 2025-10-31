Premieres Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV and will be available to stream on KPBS+

"Uncovering Boarding Schools: Stories of Resistance and Resilience" chronicles present-day efforts by Klamath tribal members in their fight for justice for students forced into enrollment in unsafe institutions.

Your web browser is not supported Uncovering Boarding Schools: Stories of Resistance and Resilience: Preview

The hour-long documentary follows their struggle to uncover the difficult and often hidden history of Indigenous children forced into government-sanctioned boarding schools across the western frontier, including some religious schools that were previously kept under the radar.

APT Yainix Boarding school

In sharing these stories, "Uncovering Boarding Schools" aims to bring about community reconciliation and healing after decades of intergenerational trauma.

Margaret Miller / Cronise Collection; 0015G035 Two Native American boys from Chemawa, Oregon.

Credits: Presented by Vision Maker Media. Distributed by American Public Television.

Vision Maker Media on Facebook / Instagram