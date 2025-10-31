Uncovering Boarding Schools: Stories of Resistance and Resilience
Premieres Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV and will be available to stream on KPBS+
"Uncovering Boarding Schools: Stories of Resistance and Resilience" chronicles present-day efforts by Klamath tribal members in their fight for justice for students forced into enrollment in unsafe institutions.
The hour-long documentary follows their struggle to uncover the difficult and often hidden history of Indigenous children forced into government-sanctioned boarding schools across the western frontier, including some religious schools that were previously kept under the radar.
In sharing these stories, "Uncovering Boarding Schools" aims to bring about community reconciliation and healing after decades of intergenerational trauma.
Credits: Presented by Vision Maker Media. Distributed by American Public Television.