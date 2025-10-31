Give Now
Uncovering Boarding Schools: Stories of Resistance and Resilience

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 31, 2025 at 12:41 PM PDT
Boys in uniforms stand at gate to Chemawa Indian Training School.
APT
/
Loc/Orig 0352P016; Copy negative
Boys in uniforms stand at gate to Chemawa Indian Training School.

Premieres Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV and will be available to stream on KPBS+

"Uncovering Boarding Schools: Stories of Resistance and Resilience" chronicles present-day efforts by Klamath tribal members in their fight for justice for students forced into enrollment in unsafe institutions.

Uncovering Boarding Schools: Stories of Resistance and Resilience: Preview

The hour-long documentary follows their struggle to uncover the difficult and often hidden history of Indigenous children forced into government-sanctioned boarding schools across the western frontier, including some religious schools that were previously kept under the radar.

Yainix Boarding school
APT
Yainix Boarding school

In sharing these stories, "Uncovering Boarding Schools" aims to bring about community reconciliation and healing after decades of intergenerational trauma.

Two Native American boys from Chemawa, Oregon.
Margaret Miller
/
Cronise Collection; 0015G035
Two Native American boys from Chemawa, Oregon.

Credits: Presented by Vision Maker Media. Distributed by American Public Television.

Vision Maker Media on Facebook / Instagram

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

