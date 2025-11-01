Stream with KPBS Passport / Watch Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 + 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

The international Italian singing sensation, Il Volo, returns to PBS for its 8th collaborative concert, performing against the breathtaking backdrop of the ancient Temple of Concordia, nestled within the spectacular Valley of the Temples in Sicily. The highly anticipated concert celebrates Italian culture and history as the trio performs emotive renditions of the Neapolitan classic “O’ Sole Mio,” the impassioned “Amor, Vida de Mi Vida” and Leonard Cohen’s magnum opus “Hallelujah,” among other nostalgic ballads, arias, and classical-crossover favorites.

Il Volo in the Valley of the Temples: Preview

Tenors Gianluca Ginoble, Piero Barone and Ignazio Boschetto serenade a live audience in three-part harmony, their operatic voices resonating with awe-inspiring power and passion, accompanied by a grand, full orchestra.

Antonio Agostinelli and Stilla Agency Ignazio Boschetto, Gianluca Ginoble, and Piero Barone, "Il Volo In The Valley Of The Temples"

The setting of the Temple of Concordia in the Valley of the Temples brings a unique and evocative ambiance to the concert, making it not only a memorable musical performance but a full-fledged cultural event that connects the past and the present. The temple is lauded as the most important vestige of Hellenic architecture in Sicily. The majesty of the temple and its surroundings are captured through panoramic aerial shots highlighting the glorious beauty of the region’s vistas. This magnificent backdrop is the perfect setting, pairing the timelessness of ancient architecture with the modern artistry of Il Volo’s music.

Antonio Agostinelli and Stilla Agency / PBS Join the acclaimed Italian trio Il Volo for a stunning concert in a breathtaking Sicilian setting on "IL Volo In The Valley Of The Temples"

The tenors pack their performance with operatic gusto, off-the-charts control and breathtaking technique while showcasing their playful and charming personalities and endearing camaraderie. Il Volo delivers a stunning repertoire of classical and contemporary pieces throughout the concert, their voices reverberating through the historic site.

Antonio Agostinelli and Stilla Agency / PBS Join the acclaimed Italian trio Il Volo for a stunning concert in a breathtaking Sicilian setting on "IL Volo In The Valley Of The Temples"

The concert delivers a mélange of beloved Italian classics, operatic arias, popular songs and a few surprises, including a special guest appearance by South African operatic coloratura soprano Pretty Yende, whose performance of the hymn “Amazing Grace” with Il Volo leaves the audience in sheer delight. Breaking into solos and together as a group, Il Volo makes their way through “The Sound of Silence,” “Il Gladiatore,” “Hallelujah,” “Nessun Dorma,” “Libiamo,” “The Music of the Night,” “Amor Vida Di Mi Vida,” “Who Wants to Live Forever,” “O’ Sole Mio,” along with brand new Il Volo originals like “Opera,” “Capolavoro” and more, mesmerizing the audience and leaving them with an unforgettable experience that celebrates Italy and the unifying power of music.

Antonio Agostinelli and Stilla Agency / PBS Gianluca Ginoble, Piero Barone, Pretty Yende, and Ignazio Boschetto in "Il Volo In The Valley Of The Temples"

Watch On Your Schedule: "Il Volo in the Valley of the Temples" is available to stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Presented by Detroit PBS