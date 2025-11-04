Premieres Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream with KPBS+

GREAT PERFORMANCES "Tiler Peck: Suspending Time" Preview

GREAT PERFORMANCES "Tiler Peck: Suspending Time" offers a deeply personal look at one of ballet’s most celebrated artists as she faces a career crossroads. Following a series of life-altering events—including a major injury and a personal loss—New York City Ballet prima ballerina Tiler Peck is forced to reckon with the unknown and reimagine her relationship to dance, to her body, and to herself.

Ballerina Tiler Peck Battles a Neck Injury

Directed by Alex Ramsey, the film follows Peck over the course of six years of her life, capturing rehearsals, performances and quiet moments of reflection, as she fights to return stronger, not just as a prima ballerina, but also as a choreographer and creative force.

How Tiler Peck Started in New York on Broadway

After Peck returns to the stage, she takes on the toughest creative challenge of her career: A prestigious invitation to choreograph for the New York City Ballet, culminating in debut performances set to a concerto by Francis Poulenc.

Featuring original work by Peck alongside choreography from Alonzo King, William Forsythe, George Balanchine and Christopher Wheeldon, the film blends vulnerability and resilience with artistic brilliance.

Tiler Peck prepares to perform "Swift Arrow" by Alonzo King

