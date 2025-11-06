WEATHER HUNTERS: No Snow Snow Day

Full 2025 Broadcast Schedule:

Monday, Nov. 10 at 4:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS

Monday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS

Saturday, Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS

Thursday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 a.m. on KPBS TV

Sunday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 a.m. on KPBS TV

Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 4:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS

Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS

Saturday, Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS

Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 a.m. on KPBS TV

Friday, Dec. 26 at 7:30 a.m. on KPBSTV

Just as the Hunters gear up for a snow day, they find no snow on the ground. After they investigate the lack of accumulation, they head to a nearby mountain and find an abundance of snow perfect for snow dragon building and snowshoeing.

Watch episodes, play games, visit: https://pbskids.org/videos/weatherhunters

About The Show: PBS KIDS presents WEATHER HUNTERS, a new animated STEM series for viewers ages 5-8 from Al Roker Entertainment, the production company helmed by Al Roker, Emmy-winning weatherman and host from TODAY.

The new show is designed to support kids’ learning about Earth science and meteorology through adventure and comedy to cultivate their awareness, curiosity, and caring about how weather and climate impact individuals, communities, and our global society.