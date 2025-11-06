Give Now
WEATHER HUNTERS: No Snow Snow Day

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 6, 2025 at 9:52 AM PST
Full 2025 Broadcast Schedule:
Monday, Nov. 10 at 4:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Monday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Saturday, Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Thursday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 a.m. on KPBS TV
Sunday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 a.m. on KPBS TV
Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 4:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Saturday, Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 a.m. on KPBS TV
Friday, Dec. 26 at 7:30 a.m. on KPBSTV

Just as the Hunters gear up for a snow day, they find no snow on the ground. After they investigate the lack of accumulation, they head to a nearby mountain and find an abundance of snow perfect for snow dragon building and snowshoeing.

Watch episodes, play games, visit: https://pbskids.org/videos/weatherhunters

About The Show: PBS KIDS presents WEATHER HUNTERS, a new animated STEM series for viewers ages 5-8 from Al Roker Entertainment, the production company helmed by Al Roker, Emmy-winning weatherman and host from TODAY.

The new show is designed to support kids’ learning about Earth science and meteorology through adventure and comedy to cultivate their awareness, curiosity, and caring about how weather and climate impact individuals, communities, and our global society.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
