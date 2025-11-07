Give Now
RICK STEVES' EUROPE: Burgundy: A Gourmet Barge Cruise

Published November 7, 2025 at 12:51 PM PST
We set a course on a tranquil cruise along the rivers and canals of France's Burgundy region. Aboard a century-old barge-turned-hotel, we experience the relaxing pace and natural beauty — plus plenty of gourmet meals and fine wine. Stops for a hike or bike ride help us work up our next appetite, and a château lord welcomes us to taste the vintages of the famed Côte d'Or.

Stream now with KPBS+ / watch Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

On this episode, We set a course for unabashed indulgence on a tranquil cruise of the rivers and canals of France's Burgundy region.

Aboard our century-old barge-turned-hotel, we're treated to a relaxing pace and natural beauty - us plenty of gourmet meals and fine wine.

Stops for a hike or bike ride help us work up our next appetite, and a chateau lord welcomes us to taste the vintages of the famed Cote d'Or.

Article: Bikes and Wine: A Fine Blend in Burgundy
Article: Burgundy: Bulging Barrels, Barging, and Beyond

About: Rick Steves, America's most respected authority on European travel, empowers Americans to have European trips that are fun, affordable, and culturally broadening. In 1976, he started his business, Rick Steves' Europe, headquartered in Edmonds, Washington, near Seattle. There he produces a best-selling guidebook series, a popular public television show, a weekly public radio show, a syndicated travel column, and free travel information available through his travel center and ricksteves.com.

