RICK STEVES' EUROPE: Burgundy: A Gourmet Barge Cruise

Stream now with KPBS+ / watch Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

On this episode, We set a course for unabashed indulgence on a tranquil cruise of the rivers and canals of France's Burgundy region.

Aboard our century-old barge-turned-hotel, we're treated to a relaxing pace and natural beauty - us plenty of gourmet meals and fine wine.

Stops for a hike or bike ride help us work up our next appetite, and a chateau lord welcomes us to taste the vintages of the famed Cote d'Or.

