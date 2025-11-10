Premieres Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

GREAT PERFORMANCES continues its partnership with The Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park at The Delacorte Theater with "Twelfth Night."

Orsino enlists "Cesario" to help him woo Olivia

The Shakespearean comedy of mistaken identity tells the romantic misadventures of twins Sebastian and Viola after they survive a shipwreck, including revenge plots and tricks of love.

Joseph Sinnott / Thirteen GREAT PERFORMANCES "12th Night" Written by William Shakespeare Directed by Saheem Ali. The Delacorte Theater in Central Park Aug. 30, 2025.

Recorded this summer at the newly renovated Delacorte Theater in Central Park, the production is directed by Tony Award nominee Saheem Ali. The show follows previous Free Shakespeare in the Park productions broadcast on GREAT PERFORMANCES including "Hamlet," "Richard III," "Merry Wives," and "Much Ado About Nothing."

Joseph Sinnott / Thirteen "Twelfth Night" featuring Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Junior Nyong'o; John Ellison Conlee. The Delacorte Theater in Central Park Aug. 30, 2025

The cast also features John Ellison Conlee (Sir Toby Belch), b (Antonio), Khris Davis (Orsino), Ariyan Kassam (Curio), Moses Sumney (Feste), Kapil Talwalkar (Fabian), and Joe Tapper (Sea Captain). The ensemble includes Dario Alvarez, Jania Rose Jallow, Valentino Musumeci, Precious Omigie, Chinna Palmer, Nathan M. Ramsey, Jasmine Sharma, Julian Tushabe, Adrian Villegas, Ada Westfall, and Mia Wurgaft.

Joseph Sinnott / Thirteen "Twelfth Night" featuring Moses Sumney, John Ellison Conlee, Daphne Rubin-Vega.

Joseph Sinnott / Thirteen Jesse Tyler Ferguson, John Ellison Conlee and Peter Dinklage Peter Dinklage and cast members in GREAT PERFORMANCES "Twelfth Night."

Filmmaker Quotes:

“Presenting the works of Shakespeare on GREAT PERFORMANCES is a tradition that began over 50 years ago,” said Executive producer David Horn. “We are pleased to help bring the Public’s diverse and contemporary productions to a national audience also for free.”

Oskar Eustis, The Public Theater’s Artistic Director, shares, “WNET is more than just a partner to the Public Theater; they are an ally in our constant struggle to make sure the culture belongs to everyone. The greatest artistic beauty, the most profound poetry, the most extraordinary actors- they belong to all Americans, regardless of their ability to pay. WNET and the Public know that a shared culture is essential to a healthy democracy.”