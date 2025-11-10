Watch Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

Witness the strength, sacrifices, and unwavering commitment of the USA's first black Marines.

Triumph Over Prejudice: The Montford Point Marines | Trailer | Available Now

Set against a world teetering on the edge, "Triumph Over Prejudice" tells the profound story of the Montford Point Marines. Overcoming racial segregation and war's horrors, their journey extends from rural Virginia to the battlegrounds of World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam.

This epic film, fit for a global audience, interlaces their personal tales with the broader narrative of African Americans in the early 20th century Marine Corps, showcasing their unwavering heroism and the lasting legacy of American veterans.

Credits: Director: Daniel Bernardi. Produced by El Dorado Films LLC. (Jan. 2024)