LYLA IN THE LOOP: Happy New Year, Lyla!

When family and friends want their own fancy pin, Lyla and Everett must figure out how to make the pins for everyone in time for the New Year’s Eve party.

Lyla in the Loop FULL EPISODE | Happy New Year, Lyla! | PBS KIDS

About: LYLA IN THE LOOP is a PBS KIDS animated series for kids ages 4-8. The show stars Lyla, a dynamic 7-year-old Black girl, her close-knit family, fantastical blue sidekick Stu, and a host of relatable and quirky characters living in her city community, who together spotlight creative problem-solving and critical thinking skills while working collaboratively with others.

In every adventure, Lyla collaborates with family and friends to help others in her community while introducing the audience to foundational computational thinking concepts. The series supports a wide range of learners, modeling creative expression and flexible step-by-step approaches to problem-solving.

