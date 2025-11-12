Give Now
LYLA IN THE LOOP: Happy New Year, Lyla!

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 12, 2025 at 1:55 PM PST
(l to r) Stu, dad, Lyla, mom, 5-year-old brother Luke, and 12-year-old twin sisters Liana and Louisa
LYLA IN THE LOOP™ / © 2023 Mighty Picnic LLC, All rights reserved.
(l to r) Stu, dad, Lyla, mom, 5-year-old brother Luke, and 12-year-old twin sisters Liana and Louisa

Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 + Monday, Dec.15, Saturday, Dec. 20 + Tuesday, Dec. 23 + Monday, Dec. 29 + Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 8 a.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with YouTube

When family and friends want their own fancy pin, Lyla and Everett must figure out how to make the pins for everyone in time for the New Year’s Eve party.

About: LYLA IN THE LOOP is a PBS KIDS animated series for kids ages 4-8. The show stars Lyla, a dynamic 7-year-old Black girl, her close-knit family, fantastical blue sidekick Stu, and a host of relatable and quirky characters living in her city community, who together spotlight creative problem-solving and critical thinking skills while working collaboratively with others.

In every adventure, Lyla collaborates with family and friends to help others in her community while introducing the audience to foundational computational thinking concepts. The series supports a wide range of learners, modeling creative expression and flexible step-by-step approaches to problem-solving.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
