The Great Escaper On MASTERPIECE

Premieres Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

"The Great Escaper" tells the true story of Bernard Jordan (Michael Caine) who made global headlines in the summer of 2014. He had staged a “great escape” from his care home to join fellow war veterans on a beach in Normandy, commemorating their fallen comrades at the D-Day Landings 70th anniversary.

The late, two-time Oscar® winner Glenda Jackson also stars as Bernie’s devoted wife, Irene. While Bernie is on his trip to Normandy, Irene recalls their younger days and falling in love during World War II.

The Great Escaper Preview

Bernie’s story captured the imagination of the world as he embodied the defiant, “can-do” spirit of a generation that was fast disappearing. But of course, it wasn’t the whole story. It was an inspirational but sanitized retelling of one man’s need to come to terms with the lasting trauma of war.

Photographer: Rob Youngson. For editorial use only. / Courtesy of Pathé, BBC Films, and MASTERPIECE Shown L-R: Bernard Jordan (Michael Caine), Scott Selwood (Victor Oshin) in MASTERPIECE "The Great Escaper" Premiering Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 at 9/8c on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Credits: Pathé and BBC Films present "The Great Escaper," an Ecosse Film production made in co-production with Film I Väst and Filmgate Films.

MASTERPIECE | PBS is on Facebook / Instagram / TikTok