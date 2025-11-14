Give Now
SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Picturing Shakespeare

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 14, 2025 at 10:16 AM PST
Steven Wadlow at Shakespeare's grave with his portrait.
© Madoc Roberts
/
PBS
Steven Wadlow at Shakespeare's grave with his portrait.

Watch Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS2

There are only two accepted representations of William Shakespeare that are considered “official” – but could a portrait that has been hanging over a family’s mantelpiece for the last 50 years be the third?

Family Discovers Possible Shakespeare Portrait Hanging in Their Living Room

British window washer Steven Wadlow, whose father bought the portrait in the 1960s, is on the hunt to prove the painting is indeed genuine. If so, it could be worth as much as $200 million.

Facial Recognition Finds 91% Match to Shakespeare

X-Rays Reveal Hidden Clues: Is This the Only Portrait of Shakespeare from Life?

Credits: A production of Barkingmad TV Limited for Blue Ant International, in association with The WNET Group. Narrated by Jay O. Sanders. Directed, produced, and edited by Madoc Roberts. For SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Julian Lim is producer; Benjamin Phelps is senior supervising producer; Stephanie Carter is executive producer; Stephen Segaller is executive in charge.

Experts Used Tree Rings to Date This Portrait to Shakespeare’s Lifetime

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
