SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Picturing Shakespeare

There are only two accepted representations of William Shakespeare that are considered “official” – but could a portrait that has been hanging over a family’s mantelpiece for the last 50 years be the third?

Family Discovers Possible Shakespeare Portrait Hanging in Their Living Room

British window washer Steven Wadlow, whose father bought the portrait in the 1960s, is on the hunt to prove the painting is indeed genuine. If so, it could be worth as much as $200 million.

Facial Recognition Finds 91% Match to Shakespeare

X-Rays Reveal Hidden Clues: Is This the Only Portrait of Shakespeare from Life?

