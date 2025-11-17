Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 at 11 a.m. on KPBS 2

"Native Horse" looks at the evolution of horses in North America by placing Indigenous Lakota science alongside ground-breaking DNA research.

Today, new discoveries in Western science have come together with Lakota scientists to create a more complete understanding of the Horse, its evolution, and its bond with humans.

This film is an expansive and intimate exploration of our interconnectedness with the Horse, each other, and our environment.

In soul-felt interviews, Native American Elders, horsemen, and horsewomen explain their ancient relationship with Horse Nation. Dr. N. Scott Momaday (Kiowa Pulitzer Prize winning author) references the age-old mythical story of The Centaur, asking the question of horse and man evolving together and being one. The wild horse, the representative of the expressive spirit of America-freedom, family, and community, is one of the heroes of this journey!

