Stream now with KPBS+ and YouTube / Watch Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Paris is a world-class city - but also one that to millions is simply home. On this adventure, we're going local. We start at the city's proud symbol, the Eiffel Tower, then cruise the Seine before exploring a few distinctive neighborhoods. We visit the market for fresh food and flowers, window-shop along trendy streets, and cap our tour with a nighttime ride through the sparkling City of Light.

RICK STEVES' EUROPE: Paris of the Parisians

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

About: Rick Steves, America's leading authority on European travel, returns to transport viewers to the continent's bustling cities, quaint villages and picturesque countryside. Rick Steves is on Facebook

