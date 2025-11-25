Give Now
RICK STEVES' EUROPE: Paris of the Parisians

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 25, 2025 at 2:07 PM PST
Rick Steves on a bike with the Eiffel Tower behind him.
Watch Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Paris is a world-class city - but also one that to millions is simply home. On this adventure, we're going local. We start at the city's proud symbol, the Eiffel Tower, then cruise the Seine before exploring a few distinctive neighborhoods. We visit the market for fresh food and flowers, window-shop along trendy streets, and cap our tour with a nighttime ride through the sparkling City of Light.

RICK STEVES' EUROPE: Paris of the Parisians

About: Rick Steves, America's leading authority on European travel, returns to transport viewers to the continent's bustling cities, quaint villages and picturesque countryside. Rick Steves is on Facebook

