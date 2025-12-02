Julie Andrews Forever
Premieres Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+
Follow the impressive trajectory of the award-winning British performing legend, who rose from a child entertainer in musical revues to an Oscar-winning actress for her beloved performance in "Mary Poppins."
With her crystalline voice and captivating presence, Andrews has delighted audiences in numerous roles on stage and screen, including her recent role as the voice of Lady Whistledown in the hit TV series BRIDGERTON.
The documentary features clips from "The Sound of Music," "My Fair Lady," "Camelot," and "Victor Victoria." It also includes scenes from her TV specials with Carol Burnett.
Watch On Your Schedule: Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.
You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).
Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.
Distributed by American Public Television