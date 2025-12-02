Premieres Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+

Follow the impressive trajectory of the award-winning British performing legend, who rose from a child entertainer in musical revues to an Oscar-winning actress for her beloved performance in "Mary Poppins."

Julie Andrews Forever: Preview

With her crystalline voice and captivating presence, Andrews has delighted audiences in numerous roles on stage and screen, including her recent role as the voice of Lady Whistledown in the hit TV series BRIDGERTON.

Photo by Mondadori via Getty Images / Mondadori Portfolio Editorial The British actress Julie Andrews, the pseudonym of Julia Elizabeth Wells, sits at a table with the American actor James Garner, born James Scott Bumgarner, in the dual role of Victoria Grant and of Count Victor Grezhinski in the film Victor Victoria by Blake Edwards. USA, 1982..

The documentary features clips from "The Sound of Music," "My Fair Lady," "Camelot," and "Victor Victoria." It also includes scenes from her TV specials with Carol Burnett.

Ron Galella Collection / APT Blake Edwards and Julie Andrews during Salute to Sir Lew Grade - April 18, 1975 at New York Hilton Hotel in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Distributed by American Public Television