Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Julie Andrews Forever

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 2, 2025 at 3:16 PM PST
American actor Robert Preston and British actress Julie Andrews (Julia Elizabeth Wells) singing in the film Victor/Victoria. USA, 1982
Photo by Mondadori via Getty Images
/
Mondadori Portfolio Editorial
American actor Robert Preston and British actress Julie Andrews (Julia Elizabeth Wells) singing in the film Victor/Victoria. USA, 1982

Premieres Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+

Follow the impressive trajectory of the award-winning British performing legend, who rose from a child entertainer in musical revues to an Oscar-winning actress for her beloved performance in "Mary Poppins."

Julie Andrews Forever: Preview

With her crystalline voice and captivating presence, Andrews has delighted audiences in numerous roles on stage and screen, including her recent role as the voice of Lady Whistledown in the hit TV series BRIDGERTON.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
The British actress Julie Andrews, the pseudonym of Julia Elizabeth Wells, sits at a table with the American actor James Garner, born James Scott Bumgarner, in the dual role of Victoria Grant and of Count Victor Grezhinski in the film Victor Victoria by Blake Edwards. USA, 1982..
Photo by Mondadori via Getty Images
/
Mondadori Portfolio Editorial
The British actress Julie Andrews, the pseudonym of Julia Elizabeth Wells, sits at a table with the American actor James Garner, born James Scott Bumgarner, in the dual role of Victoria Grant and of Count Victor Grezhinski in the film Victor Victoria by Blake Edwards. USA, 1982..

The documentary features clips from "The Sound of Music," "My Fair Lady," "Camelot," and "Victor Victoria." It also includes scenes from her TV specials with Carol Burnett.

Blake Edwards and Julie Andrews during Salute to Sir Lew Grade - April 18, 1975 at New York Hilton Hotel in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Ron Galella Collection
/
APT
Blake Edwards and Julie Andrews during Salute to Sir Lew Grade - April 18, 1975 at New York Hilton Hotel in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Watch On Your Schedule: Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Distributed by American Public Television

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News