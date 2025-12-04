Give Now
CROSSING SOUTH: Blues, Arts, and Alfredo's

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 25, 2024 at 2:50 PM PDT
CROSSING SOUTH host Jorge Meraz gets ready to eat some amazing food at Alfredo's Restaurant in San Felipe where the creamy sauce version of Alfredo Pasta was invented.
Courtesy of Centurion5.com
Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Experience the soulful vibes of the San Felipe Blues & Arts Festival, featuring bands from distant places that captivate both locals and expats.

Aerial view of the Blues and Arts festival in San Felipe, Mexico
Centurion5 Productions
Then, we step back in time to savor the world-famous Alfredo's pasta, an invention by the late chef at Alfredo's Restaurant in San Felipe. Pasta, tuna, and mouthwatering desserts await on this episode of CROSSING SOUTH.

Season 13 Overview: Join CROSSING SOUTH host Jorge Meraz as he ventures to even more must-see Baja spots. This season, embark on a mesmerizing journey through “La Rumorosa” en route to Mexicali and San Felipe. In Mexicali, Jorge takes a deep dive into the “La Chinesca,” an underground Chinatown in Mexicali, a city known for its Chinese-Mexican fusion cuisine. Then, explore San Felipe with visits to a salt pool, an otherworldly glamping adventure, and experience the soulful vibes of the city’s Blues & Arts festival, along with its world-famous seafood scene. There's a lot to learn and fun to have right next door on CROSSING SOUTH.

Seasons 1 - 14 are available to stream with the PBS App! Watch the best of KPBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

CROSSING SOUTH: Season 13 Preview

Centurion5 Productions has taken multiple productions to air. They produce CROSSING SOUTH for KPBS San Diego & CreateTV. They also produce reality/factual/travel shows, documentaries and TV adverts. They are an award winning production company that broadcast both in regional and national markets. From pre-production planning all the way through to release, they translate thoughts and visions into a concrete expression that can be shared with the world.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
