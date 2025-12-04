Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Experience the soulful vibes of the San Felipe Blues & Arts Festival, featuring bands from distant places that captivate both locals and expats.

Centurion5 Productions Aerial view of the Blues and Arts festival in San Felipe, Mexico

Then, we step back in time to savor the world-famous Alfredo's pasta, an invention by the late chef at Alfredo's Restaurant in San Felipe. Pasta, tuna, and mouthwatering desserts await on this episode of CROSSING SOUTH.

CROSSING SOUTH: Blues, Arts, and Alfredo’s

Season 13 Overview: Join CROSSING SOUTH host Jorge Meraz as he ventures to even more must-see Baja spots. This season, embark on a mesmerizing journey through “La Rumorosa” en route to Mexicali and San Felipe. In Mexicali, Jorge takes a deep dive into the “La Chinesca,” an underground Chinatown in Mexicali, a city known for its Chinese-Mexican fusion cuisine. Then, explore San Felipe with visits to a salt pool, an otherworldly glamping adventure, and experience the soulful vibes of the city’s Blues & Arts festival, along with its world-famous seafood scene. There's a lot to learn and fun to have right next door on CROSSING SOUTH.

