KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Remembering Our City's First Tour Guide

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 16, 2025 at 3:37 PM PDT
Remembering our city's first tour guide history.
Ken Kramer
Remembering our city's first tour guide history.

Steam now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Remembering our city's first tour guide; a look back at the radio art of Padre baseball re-creations; history of the North Park Water Tank, things sent in by viewers and more!

Ken Kramer explores the history of the North Park Water Tank.
Ken Kramer
Ken Kramer explores the history of the North Park Water Tank.

ABOUT THE SERIES: KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO is a collection of stories about the history and the people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see everyday. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it. The series tells those stories in a fun and informal way. It’s a show about us!

WATCH ON YOUR SCHEDULE: KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO "Remembering Our City's First Tour Guide" is available to stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Episode 97 - Remembering Our City's First Tour Guide

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
