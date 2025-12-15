Give Now
Best of San Diego's Historic Places

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 15, 2025 at 10:55 AM PST
We take a look back at some of our favorite segments of SAN DIEGO'S HISTORIC PLACES.

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Dec. 15, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA is an Emmy-Nominated and Award-Winning documentary series hosted by journalist Elsa Sevilla. Elsa connects viewers to the region's past as she explores historic sites, museums, cemeteries and parks and chats with local experts on the various people who lived there.

