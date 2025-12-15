Best of San Diego's Historic Places

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Dec. 15, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

On this episode, we take a look back at some of our favorite segments of SAN DIEGO'S HISTORIC PLACES.

HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA is an Emmy-Nominated and Award-Winning documentary series hosted by journalist Elsa Sevilla. Elsa connects viewers to the region's past as she explores historic sites, museums, cemeteries and parks and chats with local experts on the various people who lived there.

