Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / WatchThursday, Dec. 25, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

Hosted by veteran traveler and avid train buff Jeff Wilson, "Real Rail Adventures: Swiss Winter Magic" showcases the construction marvels and visual splendors of the Swiss rail system, world-class mainlines, stunning scenic routes, and beautiful cog trains.

Your web browser is not supported Real Rail Adventures: Swiss Winter Magic

From Zurich International, Jeff boards the Intercity Line at the airport train station and heads east. At the alpine city of Chur, he changes to the renowned Albula Bernia Express and savors the scenery scrolling by on the ride to his first destination.

Courtesy of Small World Productions / APT Flüelen is a municipality in Switzerland.

St. Moritz is legendary as one of the world's premier ski resorts. Alpine winter tourism was invented here in 1864 and St. Moritz has twice hosted the Olympic Winter Games. Jeff hits the slopes and discovers a wealth of options for downhill skiers of all abilities.

Courtesy of Small World Productions / APT The St. Moritz alphorns.

The village is ringed by more than a few ski areas that are easily accessible by trains, state-of-the-art gondolas and lifts, which serve up immaculate ski runs plus amenities that delight.

Courtesy of Small World Productions / APT Host Jeff Wilson readies for skiing in the shadow of the world famous Matterhorn.

Traveling aboard the Glacier Express, Jeff heads to the village of Zermatt and the world famous Matterhorn, a mountain of the Alps. Romantic, car-free Zermatt pulses year round and is particularly enchanting in winter. Scores of 500-year-old houses line the streets of the compact village. Zermatt nestles in a peaceful—and yet wild—mountain world at the foot of the indomitable Matterhorn.

Courtesy of Small World Productions Jeff Wilson atop Switzerland's infamous Bob Run.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Real Rail Adventures: Swiss Winter Magic" is available to stream with KPBS Passport on KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Courtesy of Small World Productions / APT Traveling aboard the Glacier Express, host Jeff Wilson heads to the village of Zermatt and the world famous Matterhorn, a mountain of the Alps.

Credits: Presented by KCTS / Cascade Public Media. Distributed by American Public Television