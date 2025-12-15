Give Now
Real Rail Adventures: Swiss Winter Magic

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 15, 2025 at 2:04 PM PST
Jeff Wilson, host of Real Rail Adventures: Swiss Winter Magic, revels in wintertime fun aboard the Vitznau Rigi Bahn cog-railway on his way to the top of Mount Rigi.
Courtesy of Small World Productions
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / WatchThursday, Dec. 25, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

Hosted by veteran traveler and avid train buff Jeff Wilson, "Real Rail Adventures: Swiss Winter Magic" showcases the construction marvels and visual splendors of the Swiss rail system, world-class mainlines, stunning scenic routes, and beautiful cog trains.

Real Rail Adventures: Swiss Winter Magic

From Zurich International, Jeff boards the Intercity Line at the airport train station and heads east. At the alpine city of Chur, he changes to the renowned Albula Bernia Express and savors the scenery scrolling by on the ride to his first destination.

Flüelen is a municipality in Switzerland.
Courtesy of Small World Productions
St. Moritz is legendary as one of the world's premier ski resorts. Alpine winter tourism was invented here in 1864 and St. Moritz has twice hosted the Olympic Winter Games. Jeff hits the slopes and discovers a wealth of options for downhill skiers of all abilities.

The St. Moritz alphorns.
Courtesy of Small World Productions
The village is ringed by more than a few ski areas that are easily accessible by trains, state-of-the-art gondolas and lifts, which serve up immaculate ski runs plus amenities that delight.

Host Jeff Wilson readies for skiing in the shadow of the world famous Matterhorn.
Courtesy of Small World Productions
Traveling aboard the Glacier Express, Jeff heads to the village of Zermatt and the world famous Matterhorn, a mountain of the Alps. Romantic, car-free Zermatt pulses year round and is particularly enchanting in winter. Scores of 500-year-old houses line the streets of the compact village. Zermatt nestles in a peaceful—and yet wild—mountain world at the foot of the indomitable Matterhorn.

Jeff Wilson atop Switzerland's infamous Bob Run.
Courtesy of Small World Productions
Jeff Wilson atop Switzerland's infamous Bob Run.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Real Rail Adventures: Swiss Winter Magic" is available to stream with KPBS Passport on KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Traveling aboard the Glacier Express, host Jeff Wilson heads to the village of Zermatt and the world famous Matterhorn, a mountain of the Alps.
Courtesy of Small World Productions
Credits: Presented by KCTS / Cascade Public Media. Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
