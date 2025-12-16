Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

MOVEABLE FEAST: Newport, Rhode Island

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 16, 2025 at 2:31 PM PST
In this week's episode of MOVEABLE FEAST, we're in the charming seaside town of Newport, Rhode Island.
APT
In this week's episode of MOVEABLE FEAST, we're in the charming seaside town of Newport, Rhode Island.

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV

We're in the charming seaside town of Newport, Rhode Island. Host Alex Thomopoulos joins chefs Kevin O'Donnell, Michael Faccidomo, and Noah Kvochick to create a celebration featuring the best local seafood. Topping the menu at our feast is squid ink calamari, Thai lobster with coconut chili butter, and delicious pastries from local bakery, Le Bec Sucre served up at the well-known Stoneacre Garden.

About The Series: Come along for a mouthwatering ride and catch the spirit of pop-up cooking with the critically acclaimed series MOVEABLE FEAST. Chef and standup comedian Alex Thomopoulos teams up with some of America’s most innovative chefs, purveyors, and food artisans as they cook up a feast using each region’s seasonal ingredients and little-known food treasures. In season 3, viewers follow along as Alex serves the best of regional cuisines from around the country as she and the rest of the team hit the road, traveling from the California coast to Oregon, Utah, and New England.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News