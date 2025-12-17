Give Now
Queen of Swing

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 17, 2025 at 3:06 PM PST
Lindy hoppers at Savoy Ballroom ca. 1939, Harlem, New York, New York
Courtesy of Dreamtime Entertainment
/
APT
Lindy hoppers at Savoy Ballroom ca. 1939, Harlem, New York, New York

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

"Queen of Swing" recounts the true story of a Jazz Age trailblazer — 95-year-old entertainer Norma Miller. The engaging biography highlights the life, career and indomitable spirit of the Harlem-born actress, dancer and choreographer known as "The Queen of Swing."

Queen of Swing Preview

Discovered at the age of 12, Miller's show business career has spanned seven decades. Among her many accomplishments, Miller developed the acrobatic "Lindy Hop" dance, appeared in the Marx Brothers' "A Day at the Races" (1937), took up stand-up comedy at the prompting of Redd Foxx (SANFORD AND SON), entertained soldiers in Vietnam, worked with Sammy Davis Jr. in Las Vegas, appeared in Richard Pryor specials, and authored two books about swing culture.

Norma Miller (undated photo)
Courtesy of Dreamtime Entertainment
/
APT
Norma Miller (undated photo)

Narrated by actor Bill Cobbs ("New Jack City," "The Bodyguard," "Night at the Museum)", "Queen of Swing" examines Miller's influence in the globalization of America's jazz culture and her role in breaking down racial barriers across the United States and around the world.

During her career, Miller performed at the integrated Savoy Ballroom in Harlem, staged the first all-black shows on Miami Beach and at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas, and became one of the first black female stand-up comics in the U.S.

Savoy Ballroom lindy hoppers rehearsing for the film Hellzapoppin' 1941.
Courtesy of Dreamtime Entertainment
/
APT
Savoy Ballroom lindy hoppers rehearsing for the film Hellzapoppin' 1941.

Fifteen years in the making, the film also provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the larger-than-life personalities of the jazz era, including Miller's friends Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong and Count Basie. Archival footage — some seen for the first time — and interviews help weave together this tale of a true American pioneer.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Savoy Ballroom lindy hoppers rehearsing for the film Hellzapoppin' 1941.
Courtesy of Dreamtime Entertainment
/
APT
Savoy Ballroom lindy hoppers rehearsing for the film Hellzapoppin' 1941.

Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
