Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

She Rises Up

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 4, 2026 at 11:19 AM PST
Three generations of women in Peru
APT
Three generations of women in Peru

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, March 7 at 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Thursday, March 12 at 8 a.m. on KPBS 2 + Monday, March 23 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

"She Rises Up" chronicles the remarkable journeys of three women working to lift their communities out of poverty by building local businesses and defying the odds to create change. These featured women are Gladys Yupanqui of Peru, who founded a mini-market and is looking to expand; Magatte Wade of Senegal, who is building a cosmetics manufacturing company; and Selyna Peiris of Sri Lanka, who is expanding the textile company founded by her mother.

The remarkable journeys of three women working to lift their communities out of poverty by building local businesses and defying the odds to create change. Follow radically different women from Sri Lanka, Peru and Senegal who are fighting to build businesses that create job opportunities for women, while also contributing to the reduction of poverty in their communities.

"She Rises Up" reveals the explosive implications of women’s economic participation and the critical importance of local businesses to emerging economies. As Gladys, Magatte and Selyna fight restrictive laws to grow their businesses and create job opportunities for women, their stories highlight the role entrepreneurs and small businesses can play in helping women achieve financial independence.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Women riding on a horse-driven cart in Senegal
APT
Women riding on a horse-driven cart in Senegal

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

weaver in Sri Lanka
APT
weaver in Sri Lanka

Distributed by American Public Television

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News