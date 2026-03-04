Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, March 7 at 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Thursday, March 12 at 8 a.m. on KPBS 2 + Monday, March 23 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

"She Rises Up" chronicles the remarkable journeys of three women working to lift their communities out of poverty by building local businesses and defying the odds to create change. These featured women are Gladys Yupanqui of Peru, who founded a mini-market and is looking to expand; Magatte Wade of Senegal, who is building a cosmetics manufacturing company; and Selyna Peiris of Sri Lanka, who is expanding the textile company founded by her mother.

"She Rises Up" reveals the explosive implications of women’s economic participation and the critical importance of local businesses to emerging economies. As Gladys, Magatte and Selyna fight restrictive laws to grow their businesses and create job opportunities for women, their stories highlight the role entrepreneurs and small businesses can play in helping women achieve financial independence.

