NATURE: PARENTHOOD

PARENTHOOD Premieres Wednesdays, Feb. 4 - March 4, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encore Sundays, Feb. 8 - March 8 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV

This five-part natural history series explores the extraordinary strategies and adaptability that animal parents employ to give their young a head start in life. The series is narrated by Sir David Attenborough.



EPISODE GUIDE:

"Grasslands" - Premieres Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV - Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands. In Zambezi, wild dogs must focus the energy of their unruly teenagers for survival, and in India, an expecting langur learns parenting skills by babysitting.

NATURE: Preview of Parenthood "Grasslands"

This Pregnant Monkey Is Not Ready (Yet)

"Freshwater" - Premieres Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV - Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes. A frog dad scales giant Amazonian trees with tadpoles on his back, while an elephant mom must choose between the safety of her baby and the quest for water and food.

NATURE: Preview of Parenthood "Freshwater"

Frog Dad Goes to Extreme Heights

"Oceans" - Premieres Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV - Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young. In Australia, an orca mother teaches her young how to hunt blue whales, while in Indonesia, a Banggai cardinalfish protects his young inside his mouth.

NATURE: Preview of Parenthood "Oceans"

"Jungles" - Premieres Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, March 1 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 -See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment. An orangutan spends eight years teaching her baby the ways of jungle living, and a crab becomes the ultimate chemist to create the perfect home for her crablets.

NATURE: Preview of Parenthood "Jungles"

"The Greatest Adventures" - Premieres Wednesday, March 4 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore

Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV - Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger. Lionesses teach their cubs how to survive by showing them how to tackle giant buffalo. Burrowing owls provide an underground nest for their chicks and mimic a rattlesnake’s sound to protect them.

NATURE: Preview of Parenthood "The Greatest Adventure"

