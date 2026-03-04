A coalition of nonprofits is stepping up amid partial government shutdown

<<<HEADLINES>>>

Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4TH

SAN DIEGO NONPROFITS ARE READY TO HELP PEOPLE IMPACTED BY THE PARTIAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWNMore on that next. But first... the headlines….#######

MILITARY BASES HERE IN SAN DIEGO AND ACROSS THE NATION HAVE

INCREASED SECURITY MEASURES FOLLOWING THE U-S'S ATTACK ON IRAN

IT HAS CAUSED TRAFFIC DELAYS NEAR BASE ENTRANCES DUE TO ENHANCED I-D CHECKS AND ACCESS RESTRICTIONS

NAVAL BASE CORONADO WARNED MOTORISTS OF POTENTIAL DELAYS AT THE BASES ENTRY POINTS

CORONADO'S NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND PORTS THREE AIRCRAFT CARRIERS INCLUDING THE U-S-S ABRAHAM LINCOLN…

THE LINCOLN IS ONE OF TWO CARRIERS CONDUCTING STRIKES ON IRAN.

########

ANOTHER IMPACT OF THE U-S ATTACK ON IRAN IS RISING GAS PRICES AND THE POSSIBILITY INFLATION COULD CONTINUE TO RISE

ECONOMIST ARE SAYING A KEY COMPONENT TO ALL OF THIS CENTERS AROUND JUST HOW LONG THE CONFLICT WILL LAST...

AND IF SHIPPING ROUTES REMAIN IN OPERATION

THAT INCLUDES THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ [HOR-MOOZ],

WHICH SHIPS ROUGHLY ONE-FIFTH OF THE WORLD'S OIL AND NATURAL

GAS

FOR US HERE IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY, THE AVERAGE PRICE FOR A GALLON OF SELF-SERVE REGULAR GASOLINE ROSE TO ITS HIGHEST AMOUNT SINCE DECEMBER 1ST

THAT’S ACCORDING TO FIGURES FROM TRIPLE A AND THE OIL PRICE INFORMATION SERVICE

HOWEVER, GAS PRICES AT THE MOMENT BOTH HERE IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY AND NATIONALLY ARE STILL A CENT OR TWO LESS THAN THE YEAR PRIOR

########

SAN DIEGO UNIFIED IS EXPANDING ITS FREE TRANSITIONAL KINDERGARTEN PROGRAM

NEXT YEAR ONE HUNDRED AND EIGHTY SPOTS WILL BE ADDED, AS WELL AS NINE NEW CLASSROOMS

QUALIFYING STUDENTS MUST BE FOUR YEARS OLD ON OR BEFORE

SEPTEMBER 1ST TO ENROLL IN THE UPCOMING SCHOOL YEAR

ACCORDING TO SAN DIEGO UNIFIED, T-K SERVES AS A BRIDGE

BETWEEN PRESCHOOL AND KINDERGARTEN AND OFFERS A PLAY BASED ENVIRONMENT WHERE CHILDREN DEVELOP CRITICAL ACADEMIC AND SOCIAL-EMOTIONAL SKILLS

ALL OF THE DISTRICT'S ELEMENTARY AND K THROUGH 8 SCHOOLS

OFFER FREE T-K EXCEPT VIRTUAL ACADEMY AND MOUNT EVEREST

FAMILIES ARE BEING ENCOURAGED TO APPLY BEFORE MARCH 22ND FOR THE BEST CHANCE AT GETTING A SPOT IN THEIR NEIGHBORHOOD SCHOOL

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

<<<UNDERWRITING BREAK>>

######

<<<MUSIC BUMP INTO A BLOCK>>

##########

A COALITION OF SAN DIEGO NONPROFITS HAS ORGANIZED TO HELP MEMBERS OF THE COAST GUARD AND ANYONE IN THE HOMELAND SECURITY DEPARTMENT DURING THIS PARTIAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN.

MILITARY REPORTER ANDREW DYER SAYS THE GROUPS HAVEN’T YET SEEN A NEED FOR SUPPORT , BUT ARE READY IF AND WHEN THEY DO.

SDMAC 1 (AD) (:51) SOQ

THE GROUP INCLUDES THE SUPPORT THE ENLISTED PROJECT, ZERO 800, ARMED SERVICES YMCA, THE SAN DIEGO MILITARY ADVISORY COUNCIL AND FEEDING SAN DIEGO.

ASHLEY CAMAC (KUH-MAC) IS THE CEO OF ZERO EIGHT HUNDRED. THEY PROVIDE SOCIAL WORK SERVICES TO ACTIVE DUTY AND TRANSITIONING MILITARY FAMILIES.

“COLLECTIVELY, LET'S MAKE SURE WE CAN GET THEM FOOD, WE CAN GET THEM DIAPERS, WE CAN HELP SUPPORT RENT. IF THAT BECOMES A CHALLENGE.”

THE PARTIAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN AFFECTS THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY. THAT INCLUDES ABOUT ONE THOUSAND MEMBERS OF THE COAST GUARD BASED IN SAN DIEGO.

TRACY OWENS IS THE SENIOR MILITARY RELATIONS OFFICER AT THE SUPPORT THE ENLISTED PROJECT. SHE SAYS THEY’RE READY SHOULD SERVICE MEMBERS NEED HELP.

“OUR FOCUS IS ON MILITARY FAMILIES IN FINANCIAL CRISIS.”

ACCORDING TO NEWS REPORTS, THE COAST GUARD’S PAYROLL IS SO FAR UNAFFECTED.

CONGRESSIONAL DEMOCRATS SAY THEY WON’T AGREE TO FUND THE DEPARTMENT UNTIL IT AGREES TO CHANGES IN IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT.

ANDREW DYER, KPBS NEWS.

##########

CALIFORNIA SENATOR ALEX PADILLA QUESTIONED HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY KRISTI NOEM AT A CONGRESSIONAL OVERSIGHT HEARING YESTERDAY (TUESDAY).

REPORTER KATIE HYSON SAYS PADILLA PRESSED FOR ACCESS TO DETENTION FACILITIES.

PADILLA 1 trt 1:03 SOQ (kh/mb)

Thirty-two people died in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody last year, the most since 2004. Eight more died in the first seven weeks of this year.

California Senator Alex Padilla confronted DHS Secretary Kristi Noem with these numbers at the hearing.

Noem told him federal detention center standards are even higher than state or local standards.

Noem: We provide medical care to all of our detainees, 3 nutritious meals a day, we take care of them . . . [Noem and Padilla talk over each other] . . .

Padilla: I have to tell you I believe my own eyes. I believe my own eyes *fade under*

Padilla said despite court orders, DHS continues to refuse members of Congress unannounced oversight visits.

The facility in Otay Mesa turned him away last month.

Noem did not respond to access concerns.

Padilla called for her resignation, firing, or impeachment.

Katie Hyson, KPBS News

##########

THE SUPREME COURT WEIGHED IN THIS WEEK ON WHETHER SCHOOLS HAVE TO TELL PARENTS IF THEIR CHILD IS TRANSGENDER.

NORTH COUNTY REPORTER ALEXANDER NGUYEN LOOKS AT WHAT THIS MEANS FOR A CALIFORNIA LAW PROTECTING STUDENTS’ PRIVACY.

===

The ruling stems from a case filed by two Escondido teachers.

They claim their District’s policy preventing them from disclosing their students’ gender identity infringes on their First Amendment rights.

Some parents also joined in that lawsuit. In December, a San Diego federal judge sided with the teachers and parents.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals paused the decision. The plaintiffs filed an emergency application with the Supreme Court seeking to reinstate the lower court’s decision.

On Monday, a majority of the justices agreed and lifted the injunction for the parents … but not the teachers.

Assemblymember Chris Ward says that is causing confusion over a law he wrote called the SAFETY Act.

It bars school districts from requiring teachers to notify parents if their students choose to go by a new pronoun at school.

He believes it remains in effect … but …

SOT

“We're deeply concerned about what this conservative supermajority on the Supreme Court is doing generally for national policies, but also specific to these threats on the LGBTQ community.”

The Supreme Court’s decision did not weigh the merits of the case, which is still under review at the 9th Circuit.

A legal analyst says, regardless of how the 9th Circuit decides, the issue will ultimately come back to the Supreme Court. AN/KPBS

##########

CHULA VISTA WILL SOON GET NEW PUBLIC PARK SPACE ALONG THE WATER.

REPORTER JACOB AERE SAYS ITS PART OF THE BAYFRONT REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT, WHICH FIRST BROKE GROUND BACK IN 2022.

____________________________________________________

HARBORPARK 1 (ja) :59

Along Chula Vista's bayfront… another new chapter is taking place.

Just in front of the city’s recently opened Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center ….a dirt lot with small shrubs … will soon become a playground … splash pad, new landscaping and pathways.

This construction effort is known as the South Phase of the Harbor Park Improvements Project, says Port of San Diego Chair Ann Moore.

“To get here today we had to tackle a lot of complex issues along the way. We had to clean up industrial pollution, upgrade sewer and stormwater systems, enhance electrical infrastructure, implode a power plant, expand H street and so much more.”

The area was previously known as Bayside Park. Once fully completed, the new park area will be twice as big as what's there now.

The playground at Harbor Park is expected to be completed this fall, and the splash pad is expected to be open in early 2027. JA KPBS News.

##########

MAKING MOVIES IS A LABOR OF LOVE FOR MANY INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION COMPANIES.

IN BAJA CALIFORNIA, ONE IS MAKING ITS MARK ON MEXICAN CINEMA.

VIDEO JOURNALIST MATTHEW BOWLER WAS ON SET FOR THE LATEST PRODUCTION.

MEXMOVIE (3:07) SOQ

----------------------------------------------------------------

Hollywood productions have fallen 36% over the past 5 years, according to nonprofit Film L.A.

While the industry in California may be contracting again this year, Mexico is trying to entice productions with tax incentives and other programs.

Last week, Salma Hayek joined President Shienbaum to announce a series of new incentives meant to attract productions to Mexico.

Nadie puede competir con nosotros. A partir de este apoyo no tenemos comparación. No hay país en el mundo, no hay que tenga la diversidad.

She says - Nobody can compete with us. With this support, we're unmatched. There's no other country in the world that has this level of diversity.

While Hollywood may return to Mexico at some point, Mexican filmmakers aren’t waiting around.

This is the set of La Herencia, or The Inheritance. It tells the story of a wealthy patriarch who learns of his long-lost daughter from the ghost of his wife.

Thick with drama and intrigue, this story is one of many produced by Baja California filmmaker Emilio Montiel.

He didn’t always make movies.

Sí, yo trabajaba en construcción, trabajé en construcción de una compañía poniendo alfombras

He says he used to work in construction, laying carpets.

Montiel’s movies are not in theaters, they are not expensive productions, and they are not big-budget action films.

But they are watched by millions.

Desafortunadamente. Pues tú sabes que ganamos poco y no hay esos medios. ¿Por eso es que yo hago esta clase de películas, Pues baratas, pero trato de hacer lo mejor que puedo.

He says - Unfortunately, they earn little and don’t have many resources. That's why he make these kinds of movies, low-budget ones, but he tries to do the best I can.

Montiel has 34 movies, each with over a million views. They aren’t short either, each runs about 90 minutes and his most popular has been seen more than 5 million times.

You throw money at somebody, they should be able to make something awesome. But when you can do it on a shoestring and you're speaking, you're communicating something to people out there who feel it. That is cool, right? That is cool.

That’s Rory Pendergast. By day, he’s a personal injury lawyer in San Diego. On weekends, he’s one of Montiel's actors.

He’s played a lawyer in many of Montiel’s novelas, but last time he got to be an American in a Mexican prison in the movie Presidio Infernal, or Prison Hell.

“Oye, yo soy ingreniero, Podemos hacer un tunel!”

In 2022, the global economic advisory firm Oxford Economics reported that the Mexican film industry contributed 228 billion pesos to the economy. At the current exchange rate, that’s over 13-billion dollars.

If someone offered Montiel big money to make his movies, he would take it.

yo quisiera hacer unas películas, eh, diferentes. No. Para cine o para otros televisores en Estados Unidos. Vamos. Así, un hombre, Netflix o cine latino. Pero no tengo el dinero.

He says he'd like to make different movies. For theaters or for television networks in the United States or for Netflix, or Latin American cinema. But he doesn’t have the money.

But until then…

He’ll keep telling stories millions love

In Playas de Rosarito Matthew Bowler, KPBS News.

TAG: KPBS’ PORT OF ENTRY PODCAST HAS MORE ON EMILIO MONTIEL’S (mon TEE el’s) STORY.

—-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ALSO, A CORRECTION TO YESTERDAY'S SHOW, REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT PETERS' DISTRICT DOES NOT INCLUDE MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR. MIRAMAR IS IN THE DISTRICT OF REPRESENTATIVE SARA JACOBS.

<<<SHOW CLOSE>>>

That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m Lawrence K. Jackson. Thanks for listening and subscribing; by doing so you are supporting public media and I really want to thank you for that. Have a great day!