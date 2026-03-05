CALL THE MIDWIFE: Season 15 (New Season Premiere)
Stream 2 episodes early with KPBS Passport on KPBS+
Season 15 Premieres Sundays, March 22 - April 26, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / KPBS+ / Encores Tuesdays, March 24 - April 28 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream with KPBS+
It's 1971, and a new era dawns with the Women’s Liberation movement in the UK. As the year unfolds, the team faces serious cases, including a premature birth, slavery, carbon monoxide poisoning, male breast cancer, child abuse, and lupus.
EPISODE GUIDE:
Episode 1: Sunday, March 22 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Tuesday, March 24 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - As a newly qualified midwife, Sister Catherine visits her first solo patient, who is experiencing persistent nausea. Meanwhile, Nurse Crane, Trixie, Rosalind, and Joyce participate in a women’s liberation meeting.
Episode 2: Sunday, March 29 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Tuesday, March 31 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - A potential rabies outbreak causes panic among the residents of Poplar. Trixie cares for a patient experiencing difficult labor. Cyril meets Rosalind’s parents, but as the day progresses, the atmosphere becomes brittle and strained.
Episode 3: Sunday, April 5 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Tuesday, April 7 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Rosalind faces a troubling domestic situation. Meanwhile, Joyce supervises the antenatal clinic at the hospital, where she meets a worried single mother diagnosed with placenta previa and concerned about raising her child alone.
Episode 4: Sunday, April 12 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Tuesday, April 14 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Sister Catherine is distressed when a newborn baby is taken from the maternity home. Sister Julienne shares some news with the Turners and Sister Veronica about Christopher’s father.
Episode 5: Sunday, April 19 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Tuesday, April 21 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - When tragedy strikes the Poplar family due to a severe illness, Dr. Turner’s actions come under scrutiny. Timothy is uncertain whether he wants to become a GP or a surgeon. Meanwhile, Trixie is worried about the future of midwifery in Britain.
Episode 6: Sunday, April 26 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Tuesday, April 28 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - An expectant father receives a life-threatening diagnosis. Trixie assists a female wrestler after a headlock goes wrong. Dr. Turner learns shocking news that implicates the future of the maternity house.
Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.
You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).
Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.