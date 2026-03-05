Give Now
Martha Graham Dance Company: We Are Our Time

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 5, 2026 at 9:32 AM PST
Martha Graham’s SPECTRE-1914. Spectre-1914 is the opening section of "Chronicle," which premiered in New York City in 1936. The solo is intended to evoke the foreboding prelude to war. "Chronicle" was a response to the menace of fascism in Europe; earlier that year, Graham had refused an invitation to take part in the 1936 Olympic Games in Germany. Performed by Leslie Andrea Williams at the Piazza Maggiore, Bologna, Italy.
by Amy Moritz, © Partisan Pictures
PBS
Premieres Fridays, March 27 and April 3, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream with KPBS+

As the Graham Company nears its landmark 100th anniversary, WE ARE OUR TIME offers a rare behind-the-scenes portrait of the company, exploring Graham’s legacy through the dancers who embody her work today. For over three years Partisan Pictures embedded within the dance company, filming from rehearsal to premiere, across a global tour, and at home with family.

As the Graham Company nears its landmark 100th anniversary, WE ARE OUR TIME offers a rare behind-the-scenes portrait of the company, exploring Graham’s legacy through the dancers who embody her work today.

EPISODE GUIDE:

"American Spirit" airs Friday, March 27 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Follow the Graham dancers from rehearsal to premiere as they carry Martha's legacy forward with a new work, a protest dance from choreographer Jamar Roberts in collaboration with Pulitzer-winning composer Rhiannon Giddens.

Martha Graham dance company rehearses at their New York City studio for choreographer Jamar Roberts’ "WE THE PEOPLE."
by Peter Schnall, © Partisan Pictures
PBS
"Athletes of God" airs Friday, April 3 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - “Athletes of God” takes viewers on a world tour with the dance company. Traveling across Europe, the dancers reflect on both the exhilaration and the physical and emotional toll of life on the road. As the first American dance company to tour China post-pandemic, their journey echoes Graham’s belief in movement as a universal language.

Choreographer Jamar Roberts’ rehearses with dancer Alessio Roberts Crognale for his solo piece in the Martha Graham dance piece "WE THE PEOPLE."
by Peter Schnall, © Partisan Pictures
PBS
Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

On tour backstage with the dancers of the Martha Graham dance company.
by Peter Schnall, © Partisan Pictures
PBS
Martha Graham Dance on Facebook / Instagram

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
