Martha Graham Dance Company: We Are Our Time

Premieres Fridays, March 27 and April 3, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream with KPBS+

As the Graham Company nears its landmark 100th anniversary, WE ARE OUR TIME offers a rare behind-the-scenes portrait of the company, exploring Graham’s legacy through the dancers who embody her work today. For over three years Partisan Pictures embedded within the dance company, filming from rehearsal to premiere, across a global tour, and at home with family.

EPISODE GUIDE:

"American Spirit" airs Friday, March 27 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Follow the Graham dancers from rehearsal to premiere as they carry Martha's legacy forward with a new work, a protest dance from choreographer Jamar Roberts in collaboration with Pulitzer-winning composer Rhiannon Giddens.

by Peter Schnall, © Partisan Pictures / PBS Martha Graham dance company rehearses at their New York City studio for choreographer Jamar Roberts’ "WE THE PEOPLE."

"Athletes of God" airs Friday, April 3 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - “Athletes of God” takes viewers on a world tour with the dance company. Traveling across Europe, the dancers reflect on both the exhilaration and the physical and emotional toll of life on the road. As the first American dance company to tour China post-pandemic, their journey echoes Graham’s belief in movement as a universal language.

by Peter Schnall, © Partisan Pictures / PBS Choreographer Jamar Roberts’ rehearses with dancer Alessio Roberts Crognale for his solo piece in the Martha Graham dance piece "WE THE PEOPLE."

by Peter Schnall, © Partisan Pictures / PBS On tour backstage with the dancers of the Martha Graham dance company.

